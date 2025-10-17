Subkayak D46 by Tamas Fekete Wins Gold in A' Sporting Goods Awards

Subkayak D46

Innovative Racing and Leisure Touring Kayak Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sporting goods design, has announced Subkayak D46 by Tamas Fekete as the Gold winner in the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Subkayak D46, a racing and leisure touring kayak that showcases cutting-edge features and customization options.The Subkayak D46's award-winning design is highly relevant to the sporting goods industry, particularly in the realm of water sports and kayaking. Its innovative two-section design, combined with the use of 3D printed components for enhanced customization, aligns with the growing demand for personalized and high-performance sporting equipment. The design's focus on ergonomics and hydrodynamic performance meets the needs of both amateur and professional kayakers, making it a significant contribution to the industry.What sets the Subkayak D46 apart is its unique blend of performance and aesthetics. The kayak's two-section design allows for enhanced customization options, despite being made of a single composite material. The incorporation of 3D printed components, such as the rudder hatch cover and flag holder, enables buyers to personalize their kayak with logos and color choices, expressing their individual style while maintaining the vessel's functionality. The design's visual appeal, inspired by the complex surface and material transitions seen in racing boats and sports cars, breaks away from the uniformity of single-piece kayaks, creating a distinctive and recognizable appearance.The recognition of the Subkayak D46 by the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award serves as a testament to Tamas Fekete's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kayak design. This achievement is expected to inspire future innovations within the brand, as well as influence industry standards for performance, customization, and aesthetics in water sports equipment. The award motivates the Subkayak team to continue striving for excellence and delivering cutting-edge solutions to kayaking enthusiasts worldwide.About Tamas FeketeTamas Fekete is an industrial designer and co-founder of Openend Design, a Rotterdam - Budapest based studio developing functional physical products across categories such as sporting goods, tools, soft goods, lighting, and consumer accessories. His work includes the design of kayaks, travel gear, interactive objects, and utility tools. Tamas leads projects from early concept through prototyping and manufacturing, with a process that integrates material research and a focus on design semiotics - exploring how form, texture, and symbolism shape user behavior and product experience. Tamas Fekete is from Netherlands.About Openend Design Ltd.Openend Design specialises in innovative industrial design and product development, delivering cutting-edge solutions that blend creativity, functionality, and aesthetics. With expertise in consumer goods, soft goods, and high-quality product visualisation, the studio transforms ideas into market-ready products through a streamlined process from concept to production, including rapid prototyping and manufacturing support.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and impact within their intended audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards, these designs are noted for their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Gold A' Design Award winners push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that exceed expectations and serve as benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive recognition.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

