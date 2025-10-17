OSCE supports the Third International Youth Forum of Syrdarya River Basin

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe supported the Third International Youth Forum of the Syrdarya River Basin on 11 October 2025, which brought together over 248 young participants (143 women and 105 men) from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The forum aimed to enhance environmental literacy through practical exercises, discussions and workshops, while fostering youth leadership in sustainable water management, climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction. Participants also promoted the values of the Khujand Declaration and explored ways to expand the Green Patrols movement to other river basins in Tajikistan.

The event highlighted the importance of engaging youth as future specialists and active contributors to effective water resource management, in line with the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe’s commitment to supporting Tajikistan in addressing environmental challenges and promoting youth empowerment.