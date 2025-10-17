Fallon Solutions Expands Solar Battery Range with GoodWe—Affordable Energy Storage for Queensland Homes

Adding GoodWe gives our customers an affordable, high-performing alternative that’s still backed by trusted technology and our industry-leading installation standards.” — Mark Denning, Managing Director of Fallon Solutions

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fallon Solutions, Queensland’s trusted home services and solar installation company, has expanded its solar battery range to include GoodWe home batteries , providing homeowners across South East Queensland with a safer, more affordable way to store and manage solar energy.The move comes as part of Fallon’s commitment to helping more families benefit from the Federal Government’s 30% Cheaper Home Batteries Program, launched in July 2025, enabling eligible customers to save thousands on energy storage and reduce reliance on the grid.A Safer, Smarter Battery for Australian HomesGoodWe, a globally recognised solar technology brand, is known for combining performance, safety, and value. Its Lynx Home F Series battery uses advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell technology, providing exceptional safety, long lifespan, and modular scalability, allowing homeowners to start small and expand their system over time.“We’ve seen a surge in Queensland homeowners wanting energy independence, but not everyone can justify premium systems,” said Mark Denning, Managing Director of Fallon Solutions. “Adding GoodWe gives our customers an affordable, high-performing alternative that’s still backed by trusted technology and our industry-leading installation standards.”Helping Queensland Families Save ThousandsWith the 30% rebate available under the Cheaper Home Batteries Program and GoodWe’s competitive pricing, many homeowners can now access high-quality energy storage for less. Combined with Fallon’s professional installation, customers can reduce electricity costs, protect against power outages, and make better use of their solar energy production.Fallon’s Solar Accreditation Australia-certified team will manage all installations to ensure safety, compliance, and peak system performance. All backed by the company’s Safe Hands Promise and Limited Lifetime Labour Warranty.“We’ve built our reputation over 60 years by focusing on trust, transparency, and quality workmanship,” said Scott Sinclair, General Manager Electrical at Fallon Solutions. “GoodWe perfectly complements our goal to make smart solar storage accessible to everyday SEQ families.”Backed by 60 Years of Trust and Local ExpertiseThe addition of GoodWe batteries strengthens Fallon’s solar portfolio, which already includes Tesla Powerwall 3, BYD, Enphase, and Sungrow systems. Every installation is supported by local after-sales service, expert technicians, and over 7,000 verified Google reviews from satisfied Queensland customers.Homeowners can now book a Solar Health & Battery Readiness Check for just $99, allowing Fallon’s team to assess energy usage, confirm rebate eligibility, and recommend the best solution, whether that’s GoodWe or another premium system.FAQsQ: What rebate is available for home batteries in Queensland?A: Homeowners can save up to 30% off the cost of a solar battery through the Federal Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program, launched in July 2025.Q: Why choose GoodWe batteries?A: GoodWe’s Lynx Home F Series uses LFP technology for superior safety, long lifespan, and flexible scalability, offering excellent value for money.Q: Why choose Fallon Solutions for installation?A: Fallon’s Solar Accreditation Australia-certified team provides professional installation backed by 60 years of trust, local service, and a Limited Lifetime Labour Warranty.About Fallon SolutionsFallon Solutions is a multi-trade home services company serving Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton Bay, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast. With over 60 years of experience and one of Queensland’s largest teams of licensed electricians, plumbers, and solar technicians, Fallon delivers end-to-end home energy solutions backed by its Safe Hands Promise and Limited Lifetime Labour Warranty.For more information, visit https://fallonsolutions.com.au Press release distributed by Canty Digital

