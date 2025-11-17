No More Monsters: Atlas Free Launches 2025 End-of-Year Campaign to 'End Their Nightmare'

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Free has launched its 2025 end-of-year fundraising campaign, No More Monsters, a bold initiative that confronts the realities of sex trafficking and rallies global support to provide safety for survivors. The campaign runs from November 12 to December 31 and aims to raise $1,650,000 to fund 50,000 safe nights in Atlas Free’s 170 safe homes worldwide.This year’s campaign leads with a powerful impact goal: stop 50,000 nightmares. Each nightmare symbolizes the cost of providing a safe night’s sleep for someone escaping sexual exploitation. At an average of $33 per night, every contribution directly funds restorative care, a secure bed, and a moment of peace for survivors who have endured unimaginable trauma.The creative foundation of No More Monsters draws from a universal childhood memory, checking closets, peeking under beds, and hoping that monsters weren’t lurking in the dark. For many, those fears disappeared with age. But for millions of women and children around the world, the monsters are real. They aren’t imaginary shadows. They are the traffickers and buyers who exploit vulnerability for profit.Sex trafficking is a global industry generating more than $236 billion annually, with children making up over a third of its victims. Bedrooms, which should be places of safety and rest, become scenes of terror and exploitation. The contrast between childhood fears and the very real trauma faced by survivors forms the emotional heartbeat of this year’s campaign.Atlas Free’s global network of safe homes provides the opposite experience, spaces where survivors can reclaim rest, dignity, and hope. These homes are filled with warmth and compassion, offering security during the holidays and beyond. From decorated living spaces to shared meals and small, joyful traditions, they represent what life can look like when exploitation ends.The No More Monsters campaign invites communities, partners, and supporters to help extend this safety to thousands more. By contributing toward the campaign’s year-end goal, donors help ensure that survivors can experience the simple but transformative gift of a safe night’s sleep. Giving levels include one night, one week, one month, or more, each directly supporting the cost of care across Atlas Free’s vetted global network.Donors will be directed to https://www.atlasfree.org/nomoremonsters beginning November 12, where all campaign-themed giving will be centralized. Major donor contributions may also be made through https://www.atlasfree.org/give , which connects to a general donation portal aligned with broader fundraising efforts.Atlas Free encourages supporters everywhere to join the movement and help turn fear into freedom this holiday season. Ending nightmares begins with one safe night, and together, thousands can be transformed.About Atlas FreeAtlas Free is a nonprofit organization that aims to put sexual exploitation out of business, period. Atlas Free is building a global movement uniting funders, adventurers, and everyday people with the world’s best local organizations. The organization specializes in finding and accelerating the most effective frontline initiatives and creating resources and tools to scale the fight against human trafficking.For more information, visit https://www.atlasfree.org/

