Fox Moving and Storage Expands Service Coverage Across Southeast Region

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Moving and Storage has expanded its service coverage area across its five-location network in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The family-operated moving company now extends residential and commercial relocation services to additional counties and municipalities surrounding its branches in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.The expanded coverage encompasses Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Charlotte, NC; Chattanooga, TN; and Knoxville, TN, broadening access to moving services for residents and businesses in previously underserved areas of the Southeast. Each location now operates with an extended service radius to accommodate client demand in outlying communities.The company provides both local and long-distance moving services throughout the expanded coverage area. Local services handle intra-regional relocations, while long-distance operations coordinate interstate transfers for clients moving between states. The service model accommodates individual households, families, and commercial clients requiring business relocations.Fox Moving and Storage's Atlanta location now serves the greater metropolitan area and surrounding counties throughout North Georgia. The Nashville branch extends coverage throughout Middle Tennessee, including communities in adjacent counties. The Charlotte facility has expanded its reach across the North Carolina Piedmont region. The Chattanooga and Knoxville locations provide broader coverage across East Tennessee and portions of the Appalachian corridor.The expanded service area includes comprehensive packing services and secure storage solutions at all locations. Each branch maintains equipment and personnel to address regional logistics, from urban high-rise relocations in metropolitan centers to residential moves in suburban and rural communities throughout the service area.Storage facilities at each location provide short-term and long-term options for clients during transitional periods. The company accommodates both residential household goods and commercial inventory storage, with climate-controlled units available for temperature-sensitive items at all five branches.Fox Moving and Storage implements local hiring practices to support the expanded coverage area, employing regional teams with knowledge of area roadways, traffic patterns, and transportation routes. The company maintains relationships with real estate agencies, property management companies, and corporate relocation coordinators throughout its service region.Each branch operates with standardized training protocols and service procedures while maintaining flexibility to address location-specific logistics challenges. The family-owned company maintains direct oversight of operations and customer service standards across all five locations.About Fox Moving and StorageFox Moving and Storage is a family-owned moving company providing residential and commercial relocation services across the Southeast. The company operates five locations in Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Charlotte, NC; Chattanooga, TN; and Knoxville, TN, serving metropolitan areas and surrounding regions throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

