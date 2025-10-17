OneStream Live Launches High-Earning Affiliate Program

OneStream Live offers a rewarding affiliate program offering 25% recurring commissions, enabling users to earn ongoing income by promoting the platform.

ESPOO, FINLAND, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneStream Live, a leading cloud-based multistreaming platform trusted by millions of users worldwide, offers a robust affiliate program designed to help users earn passive income through recurring commissions.The affiliate model allows users to earn a 25% recurring commission for every successful referral. Once referred, affiliates earn on every subscription renewal—“refer once, earn forever.” With this model, affiliates can generate a continuous income stream without the need to build or manage a product.“We are giving people a simple way to earn. Many of our users already promote us because they know the product well. This program recognizes that support and turns it into ongoing income,” said Hanan Naeem, CEO of OneStream Live.Affiliates are already seeing impressive earnings, with thousands of dollars paid out shortly after launch. Even a small number of active referrals can grow into a sustainable monthly income over time, creating long-term earning potential.Key Features of the OneStream Live Affiliate Program:Recurring Earnings: Earn 25% monthly commission on each customer referred.Support Tools: Free access to templates, tips, webinars, promotional assets, and more.Flexible Participation: No fixed hours or experience required.Affiliate Dashboard: Affiliates can monitor their earnings, performance, and referrals in real-time.Easy Withdrawals: Request payouts quickly and conveniently, with a simple and hassle-free withdrawal process.The program is open to anyone and everyone - from individuals to organizations, including influencers, streamers, gamers, educators, marketers, agencies, musicians, and more. Referrals can include anyone seeking rapid online growth through personal networks, websites, social media, or any digital platform that already has established traffic or followers.Joining the affiliate program is simple. Affiliates can join the program by signing up for OneStream Live here. Once signed up, they can access the affiliate program directly from the OneStream Live dashboard. After agreeing to the terms, each affiliate receives a unique referral link. The dashboard also provides tracking tools and promotional assets to support ongoing performance and earnings.About OneStream LiveOneStream Live is a cloud-based multistreaming platform that enables users to broadcast live and pre-recorded videos to over 45 social media platforms and web simultaneously. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, OneStream Live empowers creators, businesses, and communities to engage their audiences at scale.Media Contact:OneStream LiveEmail: marketing@onestream.live

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.