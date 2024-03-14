OneStream Live Introduces Portrait Live Streaming

Live stream vertical videos with OneStream Live

ESPOO, FINLAND, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneStream Live just recently announced the launch of the revamped OneStream Live Studio , making headlines with portrait live streaming. The introduction of portrait mode is expected to revolutionize the live streaming experience, especially for users looking to engage on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, amongst all those that support vertical video formats.Here is a list of the new features in OneStream Live Studio:Vertical Streaming: Users can now seamlessly stream in portrait mode, ideal for content creators targeting platforms like Instagram and TikTok.Circular Layouts: A dynamic circular layout feature for guests or co-hosts, enhancing engagement and visual appeal.Pin Important Messages: Highlight crucial audience messages for better interaction and engagement.Personalized Avatars: Users can stay connected off-camera by selecting a personalized avatar.Guest Management: This feature allows full control to manage and control guest access to the live streams efficiently.Fresh Design Options: Various new banner and label designs and an expanded range of backgrounds have been added for visually appealing streams.Commenting on the launch, Hanan Naeem, CEO of OneStream Live, expressed excitement about the new features, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce portrait mode video streaming to our users, offering a unique and engaging way to connect with their audience, especially on Instagram and TikTok."OneStream Live is a powerful cloud-based platform simplifying the process of streaming on over 45 social media platforms and the web simultaneously, directly from the browser. It stands out with its unparalleled compatibility with third-party applications through External RTMP Streaming. This groundbreaking feature enables seamless integration with popular RTMP encoders such as Zoom, OBS, XSplit, Ecamm, Wirecast, and more.Moreover, OneStream Live empowers users to upload and schedule pre-recorded videos up to 60 days in advance, offering a continuous and engaging streaming experience with the ability to create video playlists and seamlessly stream them one after another using a single link.Also, even without a dedicated website, OneStream Live provides a worry-free solution with Hosted Live Pages, allowing users to create personalized webpages for their live streams without the need for external hosting, ensuring a professional and tailored experience from start to finish.For tutorial videos, please visit OneStream Live YouTube Channel For media inquiries, please contact: business@onestream.live.About OneStream Live:OneStream Live is a cloud-based live streaming solution empowering users to create, schedule, and multistream real-time and recorded videos on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X (Twitter), and over 45 social media platforms and the web simultaneously.

