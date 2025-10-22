Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market CAGR to be at 14% from 2025 to 2029 | $9.22 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market?

The market size for molten salt thermal energy storage has seen a rapid expansion in recent times. It is projected to increase from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $5.46 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The historical growth trend is related to factors such as enhanced stability and efficiency, growing requirements for reliable and efficient energy storage systems, a demand for more cost-effective energy storage solutions, the rising popularity as an effective alternative for thermal energy storage, and a heightened need for improving power transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The market size of molten salt thermal energy storage is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, with estimates suggesting it will reach $9.22 billion by 2029 and record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for renewable energy sources and the surging popularity of molten salt thermal energy storage in the solar power generation industry. The expanding network of concentrating solar power (CSP) plants that rely on molten salt thermal energy storage and the overall growth of the energy generation sector also contribute to this prediction. Looking ahead, key trends for the upcoming period include wider acceptance and usage of this technology, improvements in the power transmission infrastructure, the proliferation of this technology within the molten salt thermal energy storage industry, technological advancements, and the emergence of next-generation molten salt reactor systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market?

The increased appetite for renewable energy is anticipated to drive the expansion of the molten salt thermal energy storage market. Renewable energy, which is fueled by perpetually renewing natural sources, is sought after for its potential to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, fight climate change, and transition to sustainable, cleaner, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy options than fossil fuels. Renewable energy employs molten salt thermal energy storage to keep surplus thermal energy produced by sources like concentrated solar power, ensuring a constant energy supply even without sunshine, thus improving efficiency and reliability. For example, the US government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported in September 2024 that approximately 9% (8.2 quadrillion BTUs) of the total U.S. energy consumption in 2023 came from renewable energy. About 39% of this renewable energy was consumed by the electric power sector, while renewables contributed around 21% to the country's electricity production. Thus, the escalating demand for renewable energy is fueling growth in the molten salt thermal energy storage market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market?

Major players in the Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage include:

• Engie SA

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

• Yara International ASA

• Acciona S.A.

• Orano

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Abengoa SA

• SENER Grupo de Ingenieria S.A.

• Kraftanlagen München GmbH

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market?

Key players in the molten salt thermal energy storage market are prioritizing technological advancement like molten hydroxide salt energy storage to enhance renewable energy technologies and lessen greenhouse gas emissions, particularly for industrial heat applications. Molten hydroxide salt energy storage is a thermal energy storage method that employs molten hydroxide salts to conserve thermal energy. This approach allows the effective storage of heat originating from renewable energy sources, which can subsequently be released as heat or steam for a variety of uses, including power production or industrial operations. For instance, in April 2024, Hyme Energy, a sustainable energy firm based in Denmark, introduced the first-ever molten salt energy storage facility worldwide. The facility is engineered to preserve surplus renewable energy generated at peak production times, and distribute it during periods of low energy production, similar to a highly efficient battery. The facility uses molten hydroxide salt, capable of storing energy at elevated temperatures, thereby offering a dependable and sustainable energy backup during low renewable energy production phases.

What Segments Are Covered In The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market Report?

The molten salt thermal energy storage market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sensible Heat Storage, Latent Heat Storage, Thermochemical Heat Storage

2) By Technology: Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Fresnel Reflector

3) By Application: Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, Heat Transfer Fluid Systems, Combined Heat And Power Generators, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Energy Generation, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Sensible Heat Storage: Direct Sensible Heat Storage, Indirect Sensible Heat Storage

2) By Latent Heat Storage: Phase Change Materials (PCMs), Salt Hydrates, Organic PCMs

3) By Thermochemical Heat Storage: Reversible Chemical Reactions, Solid-Gas Reactions, Solid-Solid Reactions

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for molten salt thermal energy storage. The Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, is predicted to witness the swiftest growth in the forthcoming years. The report encapsulates areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the molten salt thermal energy storage market.

