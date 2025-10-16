H.R. 1736, Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act

H.R. 1736 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence, to report to the Congress annually on the threat of terrorism posed by the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Generative AI uses computer models that learn from existing data to develop novel output, including images, video, and audio, based on input provided by a user. The bill’s reporting requirement would end six years after enactment.

H.R. 1736 also would require DHS to review and disseminate information gathered by the national network of fusion centers that is related to threats of terrorism posed by the use of generative AI. Fusion centers are state-owned entities that combine intelligence, resources, and expertise across federal, state, local, and tribal agencies within each state or major urban area.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1736 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period, primarily for the bill’s reporting requirements. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Because DHS already receives information from fusion centers and disseminates such information, CBO expects that any costs related to implementing that requirement would be insignificant.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.