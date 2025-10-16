First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Europe’s largest pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù

On October 16, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Europe’s largest pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesù.

The First Vice-President familiarized herself with the hospital’s molecular genetics and clinical diagnostics laboratories.

President of Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital Tiziano Onesti provided Mehriban Aliyeva with detailed information about the laboratories.

Located in Rome and recognized as an extraterritorial institution of the Holy See, Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital was founded in 1869 by the Salviati family and initially operated as a private facility. It is among the first pediatric hospitals in Italy.

It was highlighted that although the hospital is financed by the Italian state and operates as a public healthcare institution, it remains under the jurisdiction of the Holy See and is directly accountable to it. In 2006, Bambino Gesù was accredited by the Joint Commission International as an academic hospital and is now recognized as Europe’s largest children’s hospital and research center.

The San Paolo branch of the hospital serves as the main hub for its large research laboratories, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for genetic and cellular research. The branch also includes a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where advanced treatment methods are applied. Clinical diagnoses are cross-verified with genetic analyses, enabling the implementation of personalized medical approaches through metabolic research.

On September 10 of this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Holy See’s Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

This partnership will make a significant contribution to the development of research in rare diseases, molecular genetics, clinical diagnostics, and related fields in Azerbaijan. It will provide Azerbaijani scientists and researchers with the opportunity to gain experience in advanced scientific methods and to conduct research in laboratories equipped with cutting-edge technologies. As a result, a cadre of specialists capable of carrying out independent scientific studies in these areas will be established in Azerbaijan, along with the creation of new laboratories meeting international standards. Furthermore, the cooperation envisions the participation of Azerbaijani healthcare professionals in training and exchange programs.