Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,109 in the last 365 days.

“Middle Corridor Development” joint project presented in Astana

AZERBAIJAN, October 21 - 21 October 2025, 12:04

On October 21, the “Middle Corridor Development” (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) joint project was presented with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state received detailed information about the project.

The Middle Corridor, as the main transport-logistics route connecting China and Central Asian countries with European states, plays a strategic role in strengthening regional and intercontinental trade. It was noted that shipments from China to Azerbaijan are steadily increasing and are projected to triple by 2030 compared to current levels, further underscoring the project’s importance.

The heads of state were also informed about specific steps and initiatives aimed at increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

“Middle Corridor Development” joint project presented in Astana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more