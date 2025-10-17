J. Fisher Companies Breaks Ground for Modern and Affordable Apartments on Boise’s West Bench

J. Fisher Companies, Ada County, and City of Boise Groundbreakers Jake Wood, Managing Director of Affordable Housing, J. Fisher Companies Boise Mayor Lauren Mclean

J. Fisher Companies launches Dorado Station—212 affordable, energy efficient apartment homes honoring Boise’s history and community spirit

Dorado Station is an example of how public-private partnerships are making a positive impact and addressing our city’s housing needs” — Lauren McLean | Boise Mayor

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Fisher Companies has officially begun construction on a new affordable apartment community development in Boise, Idaho—Dorado Station on 1500 North Eldorado Street. “We’re proud to be teaming up with the City of Boise and Ada County to break ground on another vibrant community,” said Jake Wood, Managing Director of Affordable Housing for J. Fisher Companies.Featuring 212 affordable apartments and a thoughtful design that honors Boise’s historic trolley system, this all-electric, six-story community is located along a best-in-class transit route and near a new park and grocery store. Dorado Station will feature modern amenities, EV parking, and high-quality materials, bringing both affordability and architectural excellence to Boise’s West Bench.“Dorado Station is an example of how public-private partnerships are making a positive impact and addressing our city’s housing needs,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean who was one of many notable names in attendance at the October 9th afternoon event. “Soon where we're standing, there'll be 212 homes here for working Boiseans who are making at or below the average median income,” she continued.In addition to speeches from Jake Wood and Mayor McLean, the event featured remarks from Rod Beck, Chairman of Ada County Board of Commissioners, Colin Nash, Boise City Council President, and Ryan Davis, J. Fisher Companies Chief Investment Officer.Dorado Station is an affordable housing development made possible by a partnership between the City of Boise, Ada County, IHFA, and J. Fisher Companies. “We do a lot of public-private partnerships at J Fisher Companies, and this one was particularly special,” noted Ryan Davis.The new building will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units. 10 homes will be reserved for those earning no more than 80% of the area median income, 180 for those earning no more than 60%, and 22 for those earning no more than 50%. In addition, 21 units will be dedicated to Our Path Home for households exiting homelessness. Construction of the six-story building is slated to be completed in summer of 2027.About J. Fisher CompaniesFounded in 2005, J. Fisher Companies is a vertically integrated real estate development firm based in Centerville, Utah. With broad expertise in all facets of development – from concept through completion – the company delivers a unique and diverse portfolio of residential, apartment, and retail properties.

