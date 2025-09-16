25th & Quincy apartments from J. Fisher Companies offer affordable modern design and then some

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 25th & Quincy Guests at 25th & Quincy Ribbon Cutting Event Jake Wood, Managing Director of Affordable Housing, J. Fisher Companies

The big scissors were out for a September 10th ribbon cutting ceremony.

The goal isn’t just housing. The goal is a thriving, vibrant community. These apartments represent a critical step towards that.” — Jake Wood | J. Fisher Companies

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Together with community partners, J. Fisher Companies is excited and proud to announce the opening of our newest development at 25th & Quincy . With 176 brand new 1-and-2-bedroom pet-friendly apartments, these affordable and design-forward units are now available in the Capital Square block of central Ogden, Utah.Those community partners include: the Ogden Redevelopment Agency, The Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Citi Community Capital, Intermountain Health, the Utah Housing Corporation, and the Utah Department of Workforce Service. “And a special thanks to the city of Ogden,” adds J. Fisher Companies CEO Owen Fisher.25th & Quincy offers premium amenities, including a spacious clubroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and two elevated outdoor plazas ideal for relaxation and recreation.Residents can enjoy affordable and vibrant modern living in a prime location that’s conveniently located on the UTA OGX rapid transit route and a short walk from the downtown area. As a key component of the Capital Square revitalization effort, 25th & Quincy also features ground-level retail space and secure parking.“We’re not just about creating strong communities,” says J. Fisher Companies CEO Owen Fisher. “We’re also about the greater community coming together to make better living possible for everyone. We have a lot of shareholders and community partners to thank for sharing in our vision.”In addition to Owen Fisher, Odgen City Council Member Bart Blair and Scott Maxfield of The Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives spoke at the event. All emphasized the importance of high-quality affordable housing for lower income residents. Jake Wood, the Managing Director of Affordable Housing at J. Fisher Companies, who ran the event added, “The goal isn’t just housing. The goal is a thriving, vibrant community. These apartments represent a critical step towards that.”25th & Quincy are LIHTC apartments. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, or LIHTC creates incentives for developers to encourage construction of housing for low-income tenants. There are different levels of LIHTC programs, and 25th & Quincy are set up as a 60% AMI requirement for qualification. This means any eligible applicants must have a gross income that is 60% or less than the Average Median Income (AMI) in Utah. Leasing applications are now being accepted at 25th & Quincy.About J. Fisher CompaniesFounded in 2005, J. Fisher Companies is a vertically integrated real estate development firm based in Centerville, Utah. With broad expertise in all facets of development – from concept through completion – the company delivers a unique and diverse portfolio of residential, apartment, and retail properties.About the Urban Investment Group (UIG) at Goldman Sachs AlternativesGoldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.Established in 2001, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has committed over $20 billion through real estate projects, social enterprises and lending facilities for small businesses and students, creating economic value and opportunities for underserved communities and families.

