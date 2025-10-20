From Seoul to Hollywood: HiStranger Introduces Emotion AI for Smarter Content Creation

U-KNOCK in USA

Through U-KNOCK in USA, HiStranger is showcasing its Emotion AI solution that quantifies real emotional reactions in Hollywood.

Emotion AI bridges the gap between data and creativity — helping creators truly understand how audiences feel.” — D.K. Kim, CEO of HiStranger.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HiStranger, a leading Emotion AI startup from South Korea, announced its participation in the “U-KNOCK in USA” program, marking the company’s official entry into the U.S. entertainment market. HiStranger will showcase Insight Flow, an AI-powered solution that transforms emotional reactions into measurable data, enabling Hollywood creators to make smarter, audience-driven decisions.

Organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), U-KNOCK in USA is a global acceleration program designed to connect Korea’s most innovative startups with international investors, studios, and partners. This year’s program features key industry players such as CJ ENM and SM Studio, highlighting the expanding bridge between K-Content and the global creative industry.

“For too long, creative decisions have relied on instinct alone,” said D.K. Kim, CEO of HiStranger. “With Emotion AI, we can bring objectivity to creativity — empowering studios to understand emotional engagement on a scientific level.”

Reinventing Audience Testing with Emotion AI

HiStranger’s platform, Insight Flow, measures and analyzes viewers’ physiological and facial responses—including heart rate (PPG), brainwave activity (EEG), and facial expressions (FER)—to assess their real-time emotional states while watching content.

Through its intuitive dashboard, creators can identify moments of emotional engagement, confusion, or disconnection. This data-driven insight helps reduce creative risk, refine storytelling, and align production with authentic audience emotions — creating a bridge between data and imagination.

From Seoul to Hollywood: Empowering Data-Driven Creativity

Through U-KNOCK in USA, HiStranger will participate in the International Content Investment Forum and one-on-one business meetings with studios and investors in Los Angeles. These sessions will focus on co-development and investment opportunities for leveraging Emotion AI in the global content ecosystem.

“Emotion is the universal language of storytelling,” Kim added. “We believe that by decoding it, we can unlock a new era of creativity — one where data enhances artistic vision rather than limits it.”

About HiStranger

HiStranger is a pioneering Emotion AI company at the intersection of neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and storytelling. Its flagship solution, Insight Flow, quantifies emotional reactions through biosignals and facial analysis, helping creators, marketers, and studios understand how audiences truly feel.

Website: https://insightflow-ai.com

About U-KNOCK

U-KNOCK is an international acceleration program operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). The program supports promising Korean startups in their global expansion by connecting them with international investors, mentors, and strategic partners across the creative and entertainment industries.

