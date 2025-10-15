DAB NEWS RELEASE: INCREASED BIOSECURITY URGED TO PROTECT BIRDS FROM AVIAN INFLUENZA

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

INCREASED BIOSECURITY URGED TO PROTECT BIRDS

FROM AVIAN INFLUENZA



NR25-25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 15, 2025

HONOLULU – The presumptive case of avian influenza in a duck earlier this week on O‘ahu prompts a reminder from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) Animal Industry Division (AID) urging commercial poultry operations and backyard bird owners to increase biosecurity measures to protect their flocks from avian influenza, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The migratory season for birds through the Pacific flyway is ongoing and there has been a multiagency effort to monitor and conduct surveillance activities, as well as to prevent spread of the virus when and where possible.

In November 2024, a bird sanctuary in Wahiawā on O‘ahu was infected with the virus and DAB veterinarians conducted measures to disinfect the property and euthanized about 100 birds. That same month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service detected HPAI in a single duck at a North Shore wildlife refuge. Since those incidents, there had been no further detections of HPAI until this week.

Increasing Biosecurity

Information for poultry and bird owners on how to increase biosecurity for their flocks may be found at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/adconcerns/aiinfo/biosec/ and https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock/enhance-biosecurity

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health consider the human health risk from HPAI as “low.” However, those with close or prolonged exposure to infected birds and other infected animals or environments have a greater risk of infection and should take protective measures. CDC guidance for those working with animals may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/prevention/worker-protection-ppe.html

Wild birds that carry avian influenza include waterbirds, like ducks, geese, swans and shorebirds. Bird flu viruses can easily spread from wild birds to poultry. Some wild birds can carry bird flu viruses without appearing sick, but poultry, like chickens and turkeys, can get very sick and die from some bird flu viruses. Backyard poultry, ducks and other birds can get avian influenza if they have contact with infected wild birds or share food, sources of water and environments with them. Therefore, it is highly recommended to keep wild birds away from domestic birds. There is no approved treatment for HPAI in poultry. The only way to stop the disease among poultry operations is to depopulate all affected and exposed birds.

Some of the symptoms of avian influenza in poultry and birds include:

Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness

Lack of energy and appetite

A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shanks

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Reporting Sick or Dead Birds

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock or other wild birds or animals, contact the DAB AID at 808-483-7100, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email: [email protected]. Please provide as much detail on the number of sick or dead birds, the species of birds and the exact location. Not all dead birds will be tested, depending on the situation.

When removing dead birds:

Wear disposable gloves or turn a plastic bag inside out and use it to pick up the carcass.

Double-bag the carcass and throw it out with the regular trash.

Wash your hands and disinfect your clothing and shoes after handling a dead wild bird.

Be mindful of any health symptoms that may develop afterward.

View the DAB public service announcement on the reporting of dead birds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EYssQ00GOI

Animals Other Than Birds

Besides birds, HPAI can infect other animals, including cattle, cats, dogs, goats, seals and other mammals. Eliminating or decreasing exposure to wild birds is also highly recommended.

Pet owners concerned about possible HPAI infection should contact their private veterinarian for advice.

Resources on HPAI:

DAB Animal Disease Control: https://dab.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/avian-influenza-information/

USDA: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service: https://www.fws.gov/avian-influenza

DOH avian influenza information: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/index.html

Links to informational flyers:

