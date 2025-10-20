ILIOS LIGHTING BEAUTY RING MIRROR SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 BEAUTY INNOVATION AWARD WINNER

Ilios Lighting Logo

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilios Lighting announced today that the Beauty Ring Mirror was named a winner in the devices category of Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-innovation-2025 The Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring is the first-ever all-in-one makeup mirror and ring light combination designed by lighting experts and perfected by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Its signature light diffusion is 10x brighter than competitive makeup mirrors and is the first and only to reach a 98 CRI mimicking true daylight. Combined with 1x and 5x reversible mirrors, you'll see every detail in true color eliminating uneven makeup and demarcation lines. An optional 10x mirror is available and ideal for detail work or aging eyes. The easy and intuitive design includes five brightness settings and three color modes offering perfect lighting for makeup, skincare, content creation, product photography, and teleconferencing. The reversible mirror is easily removed, exposing the built-in smartphone and webcam mount.For more information on Ilios Lighting, visit www.ilioslighting.co About Ilios LightingIlios Lighting launched in 2021 with the Beauty Ring Mirror, the first makeup mirror and ring light combo that mimics natural daylight at a 98% CRI. The product, which was co-perfected by Mario Dedivanovic (Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Mario), quickly caught the attention of celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bella Hadid, Tati Westbrook, and Patrick Starrr. Ilios Lighting now offers a range of makeup mirrors and solutions for beauty, home, travel, and content creation. Ilios Lighting is sold in retailers including Neiman Marcus, Dillard's, Bloomingdale's, Harrods, and online at Target, Amazon, and DTC. Please visit www.ilioslighting.co to learn more. Connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, or YouTube.

Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring Mirror

