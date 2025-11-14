As Seen on The View: Ilios Lighting Featured as a Top Beauty Essential

Ilios Lighting Logo

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel highlights the brand’s innovative lighting solutions

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilios Lighting was featured on ABC’s The View during the popular “View Your Deal” segment, curated by celebrity hairstylist and Virtue Labs Creative Director Adir Abergel. This national spotlight marks a major moment for the brand, introducing Ilios Lighting’s professional-grade mirrors and beauty lighting to millions of viewers.During the 48-hour “View Your Deal” promotion, The View audience was able to shop Ilios Lighting’s LED Compact Mirror and Slim Mirror at an exclusive price. The LED Compact Mirror saw a high demand, with over 1,400 purchased by brand fans in less than 24-hours. Sleek, portable, and designed with precision, these mirrors combine advanced LED technology with distortion-free clarity for flawless lighting anywhere, anytime."There is nothing that makes me happier, talking about products that I love and giving deals to everyone at home. Ilios Lighting is a great, beautiful compact [mirror] that you can throw in your purse,” Adir Abergel said.Missed the segment? Ilios Lighting is extending the savings with an exclusive online offer. Now through December 1, shoppers can enjoy 10% off all purchases at www.ilioslighting.co using code VIEW10 at checkout.To learn more about Ilios Lighting, visit www.ilioslighting.co ###About Ilios LightingIlios Lighting launched in 2021 with the Beauty Ring Mirror, the first makeup mirror and ring light combo that mimics natural daylight at a 98% CRI. The product, which was co-perfected by Mario Dedivanovic (Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Mario), quickly caught the attention of celebrities, influencers and makeup artists including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bella Hadid, Tati Westbrook and Patrick Starrr. Ilios Lighting now offers a range of makeup mirrors and solutions for beauty, home, travel and content creation. Ilios Lighting is sold in retailers including Neiman Marcus, Dillard's, Bloomingdale's, Harrods and online at Target, Amazon and DTC. Please visit www.ilioslighting.co to learn more. Connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube.

