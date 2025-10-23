First‑Home Buyer Surge and Auction Revival Fuels Pressure on Australia’s Moving Industry

One the trucks operated by a Two Men and a Truck Using AFRA accredited movers gives peace of mind

With peak moving season approaching, the Australian removals sector is preparing for a significant uptick in demand across the major capitals.

We see it all too often. People try to save money by using unaccredited operators or doing it themselves—and they end up paying more in the long run due to damages, delays, or even disputes.” — Catherine Kuipers, CEO Two Men and a Truck

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With peak moving season approaching, Australia’s removals sector is preparing for a significant uptick in demand, driven by an influx of first-home buyers and rising auction clearance rates across major capitals.Expanded Home Guarantee Scheme Sparks Buyer Activity:From 1 October 2025, the Federal Government’s expanded Home Guarantee Scheme removes income caps and raises property value thresholds nationwide, enabling eligible first-home buyers to purchase with as little as a 5% deposit and without lenders’ mortgage insurance. Sydney’s cap increases from $900,000 to $1.5 million, while Brisbane and regional Queensland rise to $1.0 million. (housingaustralia.gov.au)According to analysis by CoreLogic and Housing Australia, these changes will nearly double the number of properties within reach under the scheme—from approximately 33% of listings to 63% in some areas. This expansion has already led to over 3,000 applications since early October, signalling strong buyer intent ahead of summer.Auction Market Shows Renewed Strength:The housing market continues to gain momentum, with auction clearance rates across capital cities averaging 68.1% in mid-October—up from 61% during the same period last year. Sydney clearance rates rose to approximately 63%, while Melbourne hit 69% and Brisbane 56%, each showing strong year-on-year growth. (realestate.com.au)Auction volumes also climbed, with more than 2,400 homes listed in a single week across capital cities in September—14.8% higher than the previous week. (channels.realty.com.au)Removal Sector Stresses Importance of Early Planning and Accreditation:The convergence of government incentives and housing market recovery is placing increased pressure on the removals sector. With demand rising sharply in the lead-up to summer—traditionally the busiest moving period due to school holidays, lease turnovers, and interstate relocations—accredited removalists are urging homeowners to book early and avoid last-minute arrangements.“This year’s combination of first-home buyer momentum and strong auction activity will stretch the industry,” said Catherine Kuipers, CEO of Two Men and a Truck . “Unfortunately, some households try to cut costs or delay booking, which leads them to uninsured or unqualified operators. That can result in loss, delays, or stress on what should be a memorable milestone.”To help new homeowners navigate their first move with confidence, Kuipers shared Two Men and a Truck’s Top 10 Tips for First-Time Movers:1. Book Early – Summer slots fill quickly. Secure move dates well in advance.2. Choose AFRA -Accredited Movers – Ensure movers are accredited and insured.3. Declutter Before Packing – Reduce load size by selling, donating, or discarding items.4. Label Everything – Clearly labelled boxes simplify unpacking.5. Pack Smart – Heavy items at the bottom, fragile items padded, and boxes not overloaded.6. Secure Important Documents – Carry passports, insurance papers, and valuables personally.7. Notify Utility Providers – Organise disconnections and reconnections in advance.8. Stay Safe – Maintain clear walkways and avoid hazardous box stacking.9. Plan for Kids & Pets – Arrange care to minimise disruption on moving day.10. Relax – A professional team can make the day seamless and stress-free.Industry Accreditation Remains Key to Protection:To become an accredited Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA) removalists, companies must meet strict training, insurance, and conduct standards. Unlike unregulated “back-of-a-van” operators, accredited companies offer dispute resolution pathways, goods-in-transit protection, and occupational safety compliance.“AFRA exists to protect consumers. Accreditation guarantees that the team arriving is qualified, covered, and accountable,” Kuipers added.

