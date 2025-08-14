From Chaos to Care: A New Way to Move with The Right Step

The Right Step makes moving easier. Units are becoming increasingly popular for downsizers.

Two Men and a Truck Australia is proud to announce the launch of The Right Step, a dedicated concierge-style moving service.

With The Right Step, we provide not just moving trucks—but moving care. It’s a one-stop solution offering guidance, planning, and practical support from start to finish.” — Catherine Kuipers, CEO Two Men and a Truck

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Men and a Truck Australia, one of the nation’s most trusted family-owned removalist companies, is proud to announce the launch of The Right Step by Two Men and a Truck, a dedicated concierge-style moving service designed to assist older Australians, people with disabilities or simply very busy people in navigating the often overwhelming and time consuming process of moving home or downsizing.This milestone coincides with its official membership of the National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM). This leading international body recognises excellence in relocation support for older adults and people with disabilities.Australia’s demographic landscape is changing. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, by 2031, nearly one in five Australians will be aged 65 and over, and many will be looking to simplify their lives by moving into smaller, more manageable homes. At the same time, people living with a disability—comprising almost 18% of the population—are often underserved when it comes to personalised and accessible relocation services.The Right Step was created in response to this growing need.“Moving home is a major life event, especially for seniors or individuals with mobility or cognitive challenges,” said Catherine Kuipers, CEO at Two Men and a Truck. “With The Right Step, we provide not just moving trucks—but moving care. It’s a one-stop solution offering guidance, planning, and practical support from start to finish.”The Right Step by Two Men and a Truck offers a complete relocation experience, including:• Sorting and decluttering assistance• Downsizing advice and emotional support• Full-service packing and unpacking• Secure short- or long-term storage• Coordination with aged care providers, retirement villages, or supported living facilities• Compassionate support for people with disabilities and their familiesAlready a long-standing member of the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA), Two Men and a Truck’s NASMM accreditation and launch of The Right Step demonstrate its commitment to best-in-class service, empathy, and inclusion.“We understand that the ‘right step’ isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s about confidence, care, and making the journey smoother for those who need extra support,” added KuipersAbout Two Men and a Truck AustraliaFounded in 1993, Two Men and a Truck is a family-owned business with a national reputation for high-quality, compassionate removal services. The company offers residential and commercial relocations, secure storage, and now, through The Right Step, a premium concierge-style moving service for those needing tailored care.

