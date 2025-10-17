Corner on Main and Gateway Jax Co-Presenting Sponsors of Jacksonville PorchFest 2025

Springfield’s signature music festival celebrates community, creativity, and connection.

PorchFest represents everything we love about Springfield, and why Corner Lot Living chose to build in this neighborhood—music, creativity, and a strong sense of community.” — Sonny Lebron, Director of Asset Management at Corner Lot Living

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corner Lot Living’s Corner on Main and Gateway Jax, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate development firm, are proud to announce their partnership as co-presenting sponsors of Jacksonville PorchFest 2025, the city’s beloved neighborhood music festival returning to Historic Springfield on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Now in its 11th year, Jacksonville PorchFest transforms the scenic streets and porches of Springfield into stages for dozens of local musicians. The free, family- and dog-friendly event draws thousands of attendees annually and helps fund public art projects across Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

“PorchFest represents everything we love about Springfield, and why Corner Lot Living chose to build in this neighborhood—music, creativity, and a strong sense of community,” said Sonny Lebron, Director of Asset Management at Corner Lot Living. “Corner on Main was built with the same spirit, honoring the neighborhood’s historic charm while creating modern, connected spaces for residents to live and thrive. We’re proud to join forces with Gateway Jax to support one of Jacksonville’s most inspiring events.”

Located at the entrance to Historic Springfield, Corner on Main blends modern design with historic character and is now leasing studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The mixed-use community features contemporary residences, a two-story restaurant space, retail, and upscale amenities, all just steps from Klutho Park and the Emerald Trail.

Festivalgoers are invited to stop by Corner on Main during PorchFest for a tour. Guests can enjoy snacks, mimosas, and beverages while exploring the new apartments and learning more about this exciting addition to the Springfield community.

Gateway Jax is the developer of Pearl Square, a visionary urban transformation of Downtown Jacksonville. Construction is underway on two of the nine blocks that compose the new neighborhood, which will deliver more than 1,250 new multifamily residential units to the area, along with dynamic public spaces, a full-service Publix grocery store, office spaces and retail.

“As Springfield’s newest neighbors, we’re honored to play a role in presenting this special tradition,” said Bryan Moll, CEO of Gateway Jax. “Like PorchFest, Pearl Square is designed to inspire connection, creativity and vibrancy. Springfield has embraced our vision for Pearl Square since the earliest planning stages and our proximity to neighborhood will complement the community’s already incredible quality of life, while attracting new residents, business and visitors to the heart of our city.”

Proceeds from Jacksonville PorchFest benefit Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) and fund public art installations throughout the Urban Core—including murals, sculptures, and other creative projects that reflect Jacksonville’s unique culture and history.

For more information about Jacksonville PorchFest, visit jacksonvilleporchfest.org.

To learn more or schedule a tour at Corner on Main, visit livecorneronmain.com.

For details about Gateway Jax, visit gatewayjax.com.

