Big Chief Tire Named Jacksonville’s Best Tire Center

2025 Community’s Choice Awards Recognize the Best Businesses in Jacksonville

We’re honored that our customers have once again voted us Jacksonville’s Best Tire Center. It’s a privilege to serve this community.” — Reed Parman, President of Big Chief Tire

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Big Chief Tire has been named the Best Tire Center in Jacksonville for outstanding tire services and customer care. The award was presented following a community vote in the 2025 Bold City Best Community’s Choice Awards competition, conducted by the Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com.

“We’re honored that our customers have once again voted us Jacksonville’s Best Tire Center,” said Reed Parman, president of Big Chief Tire. “It’s a privilege to serve this community, and we’re grateful for the trust our customers place in us year after year.”

More than 115,000 votes were tabulated in the two-phase competition that began in February with nominations of businesses across fifteen primary categories. The top five nominees in each category advanced to a final ballot, giving the community the opportunity to choose the winners. The 2025 Bold City Best Winners Guide will be published in an upcoming edition of the Florida Times-Union, celebrating the best people, places, and services in Jacksonville.

About Big Chief Tire

Family-owned since 1961, Big Chief Tire has served the Jacksonville community for over 60 years with quality tires, brake repairs, alignments, and more. Known for fair prices and honest service, Big Chief Tire has built a reputation for treating customers like family and offering reliable solutions to keep vehicles safe and running smoothly. Their commitment to integrity and transparency ensures that customers receive the best service without unnecessary upselling.

Schedule an Appointment With Big Chief Tire

From new tires to brake repairs, wheel alignments, and general maintenance, Big Chief Tire offers the honest service and fair prices Jacksonville drivers have trusted for decades. Book your appointment today and experience the award-winning service that earned us the title of Jacksonville’s Best Tire Center for six years running.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.