Kazor Announces Next Installments of ‘The Mystery Trust’ with a Local Flavor

Kazor Announces Next Installments of “The Mystery Trust” and Unveils New Locations and Stories from “The Mystery Trust,” Highlighting Local Businesses!

Naming characters has always been a challenge for me,” — Kazor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kazor (formerly writing as CP Kazor) , a visionary author dedicated to weaving local narratives with charm and intrigue, is thrilled to announce the next locations for his upcoming stories in the “Mystery Trust” series. With his innovative approach of incorporating small businesses into the fabric of his tales, Kazor is not just telling stories but empowering local communities along the way.

Following the successful release of "Civil War Battle Born," Kazor is set to embark on a literary journey through small towns across the United States for his next project, "The Mystery Trust: The Beginning." His distinction lies in spotlighting local enterprises, as he embeds them deeply into his narratives, creating a distinctive experience for both readers and businesses.

In his previous work, "Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1," Kazor drew attention to various local establishments such as Just Love Coffee Café, Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, the Smith House Hotel and Restaurant and Smoking Fly Cigars, to name a few. These businesses serve not just as backdrops but as integral characters in his storylines, creating a rich tapestry of real-life community engagement. Kazor emphasizes that these businesses contribute nothing monetarily; instead, they support promotions and book signings by providing items or coupons post-release.

This year, Kazor is set to visit:

• Crystal River, Florida – Crafting a tale titled “Karma Happens.”

• Live Oak, Florida and Lake City, Florida – A story titled “Feeding the Poor” will see its roots drawn from these dynamic towns.

• Boulder City, Nevada – Back to his home state, Kazor will pen "Doubling Down."

Kazor invites the local community to take an active role in his storytelling process. "Naming characters has always been a challenge for me," Kazor shares. "While there are online tools, I prefer to involve people directly. A high school classmate even volunteered to be the villain in my last book!"

To foster this community-driven approach, Kazor has launched a special link where individuals can suggest names for characters in his upcoming stories: mysterytrust.com/names. Whether you're a local hero, an antagonist, or simply want to lend a name to a bystander, all contributions are welcome.

Join Kazor on his exciting journey as he shares the heart of each town through his work while delivering an engaging narrative experience that celebrates local entrepreneurship.

For more information on Kazor's upcoming projects and to explore the interactive community components, visit his website at https://mysterytrust.com/

