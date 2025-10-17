Apiagne Inc. Launches 90-Day Proof-of-Value Program — Experience Splunk-Powered IT Resilience with Zero Upfront Cost

Apiagne, Inc. Glodith C. Escamillan, Business Development & Marketing Manager

A strategic pilot program helping businesses achieve measurable uptime, observability, & cybersecurity performance before committing to a long-term partnership

We don’t just say we can improve your operations — we prove it. This program gives clients a tangible, data-backed experience of our 24/7 Splunk-powered operations before any financial commitment.” — Maurice Kamgaing, President & CEO of Apiagne Inc.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apiagne Inc., a global leader in digital transformation, observability, and enterprise IT operations, today announced the launch of its exclusive 90-Day Proof-of-Value Program — an initiative that allows qualified businesses to experience Apiagne’s world-class IT support , Splunk-driven monitoring, and cybersecurity management at zero onboarding cost.This limited-time program, running from October 16 through December 31, 2025, invites new enterprise clients to pilot Apiagne’s 24/7 Level 1 Support Services across critical environments — with structured deliverables, measurable KPIs, and clear conversion paths for long-term success.________________________________________________________Driving Enterprise Resilience Through Proof of Value ProgramApiagne Inc. enhances enterprise resilience through its 90-Day Proof-of-Value pilot program, empowering businesses to achieve measurable uptime, accelerate incident response with Splunk-powered observability, strengthen cybersecurity posture via proactive threat detection, and reduce operational costs by streamlining Level 1 support workflows.Designed for industries such as retail, fintech, and healthcare, the program delivers real-time insights, operational stability, and data-backed ROI validation before any long-term engagement.Apiagne’s Level 1 Support Services, delivered by certified IT professionals and powered by Splunk’s analytics engine, provide 24/7 help desk and incident management, real-time system monitoring, preliminary root cause identification , complemented by SLA-driven performance reporting — ensuring uninterrupted reliability, optimized IT operations, and measurable business resilience.A Smarter Way to Onboard IT ExcellenceUnlike traditional “free trial” offers, the Apiagne 90-Day Proof-of-Value Program is a structured pilot engagement designed to prove business impact through real-time performance data and ROI-driven results.Each participant receives:• A clearly defined scope of engagement (L1 support, alert triage, observability dashboards)• Baseline assessment and onboarding consultation• Mid-term performance report (availability, latency, security metrics)• Final Proof-of-Value report showing measurable improvements and ROI insights“We don’t just say we can improve your operations — we prove it,” said Maurice Kamgaing , President & CEO of Apiagne Inc.“This program gives clients a tangible, data-backed experience of our 24/7 Splunk-powered operations before any financial commitment. It’s transparency, accountability, and innovation in action.”Program Highlights• No Onboarding or Setup Fee — complete access to Apiagne’s Splunk-enabled support environment for 90 days.• 24/7 L1 Helpdesk & Monitoring — continuous health checks, log validation, and issue triage.• Cybersecurity & Compliance Monitoring — proactive defense and regulatory alignment (HIPAA, PCI, SOX).• Multi-Shift Coverage — after-hours, weekend, and 3-shift options for true 24/7 continuity.• Weekly Performance Reviews — ongoing visibility into uptime, security events, and resolution metrics.Industry-Focused Expertise1. Logistics & RetailGuarantee seamless order processing and customer experience.• Splunk health checks for POS & WMS systems• Real-time alert triage for transaction or API delays• After-hours help desk and inventory dashboard validation2. TechnologyDrive observability and uptime in DevOps environments.• Continuous Splunk monitoring across AWS, Azure & GCP• CI/CD pipeline log validation & synthetic availability checks• 2nd/3rd-shift coverage for 24/7 tech teams3. Financial ServicesEnsure compliance, fraud detection, and service continuity.• Monitoring Splunk ES correlation searches & notables• License, certificate, and queue management• 24/7 help desk for trading and SOC operations4. HealthcareProtect patient data and EHR uptime with HIPAA-ready support.• HL7/FHIR feed validation and PHI access monitoring• Forwarder health checks for Epic, Cerner, and Meditech• Round-the-clock support for emergency departments and on-call cliniciansBuilt for Conversion, Not Just CuriosityEach Proof-of-Value engagement concludes with:• A custom ROI report summarizing uptime, response times, and incident resolution rates.• A digital operations maturity consultation, presenting insights for scaling to L2/L3 managed support.• A preferred transition plan with exclusive discounts for clients moving to long-term contracts.This approach ensures both Apiagne and its clients gain from the engagement — turning every pilot into a partnership.About Apiagne Inc.Apiagne Inc. is a trusted provider of digital transformation, observability, and IT operations solutions, serving enterprises worldwide with scalable and resilient services. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, USA, Apiagne specializes in Splunk enterprise management, cybersecurity monitoring, and IT service automation for clients in the U.S., APAC, and EMEA.Through its global delivery centers and certified experts, Apiagne empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, reduce downtime, and future-proof their digital ecosystems.Get Started TodayExperience world-class enterprise support with zero risk.Visit www.apiagne.com , email bd@apiagne.com or call 1-336-271-1300 to apply for the 90-Day Proof-of-Value Program.Spots are limited to qualified organizations.Early registrants receive priority onboarding and customized service scope consultations.

