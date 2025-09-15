Apiagne Expands to Davao City with Launch of Apiagne OPC, Delivering 24/7 IT Support for Global Enterprises

Ethel Vera Papasin, General Manager of Apiagne OPC. Ernesto Espinosa Beloy, Business Compliance & HR Manager Glodith C. Escamillan, Business Development & Marketing Manager Nicole Pasal, Information Technology Services Czar Elfred Corsame, Sales Associate

Apiagne OPC launches in Davao City to deliver seamless 24/7 IT support, ensuring zero downtime for global businesses.

At Apiagne, we empower businesses with seamless IT operations, allowing them to focus on their core objectives without disruptions” — Ethel Vera Papasin, General Manager of Apiagne OPC

DAVAO CITY, DAVAO, PHILIPPINES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apiagne Inc., a global leader in technology consulting and managed IT services, today proudly announced the opening of its new office in Davao City under the name Apiagne OPC. This expansion marks a strategic milestone in Apiagne’s mission to provide uninterrupted, round-the-clock IT support to businesses worldwide, while tapping into the Philippines’ fast-growing IT and BPM sector.With Davao’s IT ecosystem growing at an impressive 8–10% annually and contributing ₱15–20 billion to the local economy, Apiagne OPC is positioned to serve as a premier hub for night shift IT services. This new office underscores the company’s global vision to become the leading provider of 24/7 managed IT services by 2030, ensuring that clients across industries can minimize downtime, strengthen cybersecurity, and enhance operational efficiency.“At Apiagne, we empower businesses with seamless IT operations, allowing them to focus on their core objectives without disruptions,” said Ethel Vera Papasin, General Manager of Apiagne OPC. “Our Davao office will serve as a hub for expert night shift support, ensuring zero downtime through proactive monitoring, AI-assisted resolutions, and personalized troubleshooting.”Building a High-Impact Team in DavaoThe newly launched Davao office is staffed by a talented team of professionals dedicated to client success:Ernesto Espinosa Beloy, Business Compliance & HR Manager – ensuring organizational compliance while fostering a strong workplace culture.Glodith C. Escamillan, Business Development – driving growth strategies, expanding market reach, and building lasting client relationships.Nicole Pasal, IT Service Analyst – delivering reliable IT service management and system analysis for seamless business operations.Czar Elfred Corsame, Sales Associate – connecting clients with tailored technology solutions that maximize results.This team is supported by Apiagne’s certified IT professionals, advanced monitoring tools for proactive issue detection, and proven expertise in enterprise IT environments. Together, they will deliver Level 1–3 IT support, help desk services, cybersecurity monitoring, and troubleshooting across multiple time zones.A Reliable Partner for Global BusinessesApiagne’s 24/7 IT support offering is designed for industries where downtime is not an option—healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and manufacturing. With support available from 8 PM to 8 AM (customizable to client needs), businesses benefit from:Faster issue resolution and reduced wait timesSeamless support for global time zonesImproved help desk quality and customer satisfactionScalable services without the cost of internal overnight teamsAI-assisted monitoring to proactively prevent disruptionsAs global enterprises increasingly demand after-hours support, Apiagne OPC stands ready to ensure clients achieve operational continuity, enhanced security, and long-term growth.Strengthening Davao’s Tech EcosystemBeyond client services, Apiagne OPC is also committed to contributing to Davao’s thriving startup and IT ecosystem. The company will actively participate in regional innovation initiatives such as Tech Week PH 2025, host thought-leadership webinars, and publish insightful content on minimizing IT downtime.By combining global expertise with local talent, Apiagne Inc. continues to set the standard for responsive, reliable, and future-ready IT support.For more information on how Apiagne’s 24/7 IT Guardian Services can transform your business operations, visit apiagne.comor contact the Davao City team directly via email davao@apiagne.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.