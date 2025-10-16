Submit Release
Nearly 1,600 measles cases in U.S.

There have been 1,596 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S. this year, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, cases have been reported by 42 states and jurisdictions, and 12% of cases have been hospitalized. There have been 44 reported outbreaks, with 86% of confirmed cases being outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 92% of all confirmed cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.” 

