Attorney General Yost’s Statement on Fallen State Trooper
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning.
“In service and sacrifice, Trooper Cayton honored the badge and fulfilled his sacred oath to the community.
“My deepest condolences are with the family, friends and colleagues of this fallen hero.”
