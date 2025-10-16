Adesso Unveils New Line of Portable iPad Keyboard Folio Cases to Transform iPads into Mobile Workstations

EasyTouch Keyboard Folios With Trackpad for iPad WKB-7020 iPad Compatibility WKB-7050 iPad Compatibility WKB-7060 iPad Compatibility WKB-7010 iPad Compatibility

All models feature ultra‑slim aluminum design, magnetic stand‑to‑use functionality, Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and responsive scissor‑switch keys

Our new keyboard folios turn iPads into portable workstations, perfect for students, mobile professionals, and anyone who wants to get more done on the move.” — Allen Ku, President of Adesso

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso , a leading innovator in computer peripherals and mobile accessories, today announced the launch of its new family of EasyTouch Keyboard Folios With Trackpad for iPad: the WKB‑7010, WKB‑7020, WKB‑7050, and WKB‑7060. Each model features an ultra‑slim aluminum design, magnetic stand‑to‑use functionality, multi-touch support for the trackpad, Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and responsive scissor‑switch keys.With the new iPadOS now pushing further into macOS territory—especially with enhanced multitasking features—the need for a seamless keyboard and multi-touch touchpad solution has never been greater. Adesso’s new folio keyboards meet this demand, transforming iPads into highly capable mobile computing devices for students, remote workers, and professionals on the go.Designed to enhance productivity and portability, the keyboards are available on Adesso.com and range from $149.99 to $169.99. Below are the key features of each model.WKB-7060: Portable iPad Case with Bluetooth Keyboard and Touchpad for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd–6th Gen) and iPad Air 13-Inch (M2, 2024):This all-in-one solution integrates a lightweight aluminum keyboard with a protective case that doubles as a stand. At just 6mm thick, the WKB-7060 features low-profile scissor-switch keys for tactile, responsive typing and a built-in touchpad for intuitive navigation. The magnetic case secures and protects the iPad during travel, making it ideal for mobile professionals. Engineered for the iPad Pro 13″ 2024 (M4 edition), also compatible with 12.9″ iPads and iPad Air 13″ (M2). MSRP: $169.99WKB-7050: Portable iPad Case with Bluetooth Keyboard and Touchpad for iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4, 2024):Tailored for the iPad Pro 11-Inch, the WKB-7050 offers a slim, sturdy aluminum keyboard with a convertible stand and magnetic case. Its scissor-switch keys ensure fast, comfortable typing, while the integrated touchpad enhances workflow efficiency. Perfect for home, office, or travel, this keyboard maximizes productivity in a compact form factor. MSRP: $149.99WKB-7020: Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad:The WKB-7020 is a standalone Bluetooth keyboard designed for versatility and compatibility with multiple iPad models. Its low-profile scissor-switch keys provide a responsive typing experience, and its lightweight, portable design makes it an excellent choice for users seeking simplicity without sacrificing performance. Optimized for iPad Pro 11″ 2024 (M4 edition) and supportsiPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd generation 2018 edition, 4th generation 2020 edition, 5th generation 2021 edition, 6th generation 2022 edition, iPad Air 13 inch 2024 (M2) edition. MSRP: $169.99WKB-7010: Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad:The WKB-7010 offers a minimalist yet powerful typing solution for iPad users. With a focus on portability and ease of use, this Bluetooth keyboard features a durable, lightweight design and scissor-switch keys for comfortable, efficient typing on the go. Designed for the iPad Pro 11″ (1st–4th gen) and iPad Air 10.9″–11″ (4th–6th gen). MSRP: $149.99All of the products in the WKB series feature:- Premium materials: aircraft‑grade aluminum base with softly textured scissor keys- Portable power: rechargeable polymer batteries, with USB-C charging—no disposable batteries needed- Ergonomic stands: foldable magnetic cases for multi-angle viewing in any environment- Seamless wireless: Bluetooth 5.1 ensures fast, reliable connection and secure, low-power operationEnhanced Productivity for iPad UsersAdesso’s family of iPad keyboards is engineered to meet the needs of modern users, blending portability, durability, and functionality. Whether you’re working from a coffee shop, attending virtual classes, or managing tasks on the road, these keyboards provide a seamless typing experience that turns your iPad into a productivity powerhouse.“With iPadOS continuing to evolve toward desktop‑level multitasking, users expect a computing experience that matches their productivity needs,” said Allen Ku, President of Adesso. “Our new keyboard folios turn iPads into portable workstations, perfect for students, mobile professionals, and anyone who wants to get more done on the move.”Adesso Press Kit: HEREAbout Adesso Inc.Founded in 1994, Adesso Inc. is a premier design manufacturer of computer peripherals and mobile accessories, specializing in keyboards, mice, webcams, and more. Based in Walnut, CA, Adesso is committed to delivering innovative, ergonomic, and sustainable solutions that enhance productivity and user experience worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.