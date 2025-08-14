Adesso Launches EasyTouch 130 and 150 Mechanical Keyboards: Comfort Combined with AI Integration

EasyTouch 150 Mechanical Keyboard EasyTouch 130 Mechanical Keyboard EasyTouch 130 & 150 Keyboards - Copilot Hotkey EasyTouch Keyboards Multi-Layer Structural Design EasyTouch Keyboards Support Multi OS - Windows and Mac Keys

EasyTouch 130 and EasyTouch 150 Mechanical Keyboards Redefine Productivity With AI Integration

Adesso’s EasyTouch keyboards combine comfort, innovation, and AI-driven functionality to boost productivity” — Allen Ku, President of Adesso

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso today announced the EasyTouch 130 and EasyTouch 150 mechanical keyboards, redefining productivity with ergonomic design and seamless AI integration. Engineered for professionals and everyday users, these keyboards deliver whisper-quiet typing and instant access to Microsoft’s Copilot AI via dedicated hotkeys (select models), making them standout choices for efficient, comfortable workflows in any environment.A key element of both keyboards is the brown mechanical switch which provides a silent and tactile feedback where users feel and hear clearly when a key has been pressed. These switches are also built to last with a lifespan of 50 million keystroke lifecycle.EasyTouch 130: Comfortable and Efficient TypingThe EasyTouch 130 is a wired, full-sized keyboard with large-print keys for enhanced visibility. Tactical and Quiet Mechanical Brown Switches offer a 50 million-keystroke lifespan. Dedicated multimedia, internet, and Copilot AI hotkeys (select models) streamline tasks and its 104-key layout includes a numeric keypad.Key Features:● Mechanical brown switches (50M keystrokes)● Multimedia and Copilot AI hotkeys● Full-sized 104-key layout● Wired USB connectionEasyTouch 150: Ergonomic ExcellenceThe EasyTouch 150 features an ergonomic split key zone layout, gentle slope, palm rest to reduce strain and large-print keys to ensure visibility. Tactical and Quiet Mechanical Brown Switches and hotkeys, including Copilot AI (select models), enhance efficiency.Key Features:● Ergonomic split key design with palm rest● Mechanical brown switches by Cherry (50M keystrokes)● Multimedia and Copilot AI hotkeys“Adesso’s EasyTouch keyboards combine comfort, innovation, and AI-driven functionality to boost productivity,” said Allen Ku, President of Adesso.EasyTouch 130 is available for $44.99 on Amazon and the EasyTouch 150 is available for $71.99 on Amazon.About Adesso Inc.Founded in 1994, Adesso Inc. is a premier design manufacturer of computer peripherals and mobile accessories, specializing in keyboards, mice, webcams, and more. Based in Walnut, CA, Adesso is committed to delivering innovative, ergonomic, and sustainable solutions that enhance productivity and user experience worldwide.

