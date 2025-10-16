Improving Access to High Quality Care

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled transformative investments in six new partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care organizations under the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program, totaling over $2.6 billion in capital and operating dollars. These partnerships will help to improve the quality of care provided by these safety net hospitals and stabilize their operations for long-term sustainability to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to high quality care. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s historic investments in New York’s health care system, including the largest Medicaid rate increases in decades.

“The strength of our hospitals is a reflection of the strength of our communities, and safety net hospitals play a critical role in providing quality health care to vulnerable populations,” Governor Hochul said. “Every person should have access to affordable, reliable health care regardless of the zip code they live in, and these investments will bring vital resources to underserved New Yorkers.”

Established in the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program incentivizes partnerships between safety net hospitals and health care organizations. Through this program, New York is encouraging partnerships with safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility, to improve the resilience and sustainability of safety-net hospitals and expand access to high quality care. Earlier this year, the Governor announced the first eight projects under this program.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to strengthening health care in New York. Safety net hospitals are the backbone of care for vulnerable and underserved communities across our state. Through these strategic investments and partnerships, we are not only stabilizing these hospitals but also building a foundation of resilient and sustainable health services that will ensure access to high-quality care for all New Yorkers for years to come.”

The Department of Health will work closely with these applicants to effectuate their proposed transformation plans and improve access to high quality health care across the state.

Breakdown of Investments In Six Safety Net Hospitals

Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Cayuga Health

Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Cayuga Health will continue to develop a new comprehensive and coordinated health system, Centralus Health. Through this work, critical infrastructure upgrades will be made to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, including an expansion of behavioral health, ambulatory surgery, and primary care outpatient services.

This new fully integrated health system will improve access and care coordination across the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes.

Crouse Hospital and Northwell Health

Northwell Health will offer its world-leading clinical and operational expertise in a new collaboration with Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Through this collaboration, Crouse Hospital will expand its ambulatory network, modernize its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and construct a new cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Erie County Medical Center and University of Buffalo Physicians Group

Erie County Medical Center and the University of Buffalo Physicians Group will expand access to primary and specialty care in Western New York through a series of projects, including the implementation of a community-wide electronic medical record system for all of ECMC and UB’s medical practices.

The partnership will strengthen the health care workforce in Western New York by investing in recruitment and retention efforts for physicians and primary care residents.

The partnership will also enhance access to care as well as strengthen the health care workforce through the construction of a Community Health Pavilion and Learning Center located on the East Side of Buffalo – a site that will combine primary, outpatient and diagnostic care while offering clinical learning, care simulation and care innovation opportunities.

Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals

Maimonides and NYC Health + Hospitals are partnering together to preserve and strengthen critical services for the Brooklyn community. NYC Health + Hospitals is a federation of diverse and unique hospitals. Like Maimonides, each has its own respected history and traditions.

This partnership will enhance Maimonides and the role it plays for its patients, staff, and neighbors. The partnership includes a new and sophisticated electronic health record system at Maimonides to improve care coordination and patient experience.

St. John’s Riverside and Montefiore Health System

St. John’s Riverside Hospital will become part of the Montefiore Health System, protecting access to high-quality health care services for the existing patient community in Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry, and the surrounding River Towns.

Through this partnership, Montefiore Health System will work with St. John’s Riverside Hospital to expand services at the hospital, with a focus on essential community services such as cardiac and cancer care in both the inpatient and ambulatory settings.

These service expansions will ensure more residents of Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry and the neighboring River Towns can receive crucial and high-quality care close to home.

Westchester Medical Center, Bon Secours Charity Health System, and Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley

Westchester Medical Center (WMC) will fully integrate Bon Secours Charity Health System and Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley into WMC Health, seamlessly streamlining operations across the system.

Under this partnership, WMC will unify its electronic medical record system, expand its residency program and improve access to behavioral health, maternal, pediatric, and ambulatory care services.

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “A safe and healthy New York can only happen when state leaders and healthcare organizations come together to forge new pathways to meet the needs of New Yorkers. I’m proud to have helped lead the establishment of the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program through the budget last year, and I'm delighted to see hospitals and health organizations already forming new partnerships that will improve healthcare outcomes for millions of New Yorkers. I am particularly thrilled that in my district, St. John's Hospital will now become part of the renowned Montefiore Health System, continuing to deliver high-quality healthcare to many of my constituents. I thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the State Legislature for their collaboration, and congratulate the hospitals and health organizations announcing new, transformative partnerships thanks to this program.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, "Investing in lasting changes for safety net and community hospitals is critical. At a time when the Republicans in DC are gutting healthcare and reducing access, I commend Governor Hochul for making investments in our providers. These transformation grants and innovative partnerships will reinforce hospitals and improve healthcare access that their surrounding communities need and deserve."

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that Westchester Medical Center is among the new partnerships in the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program that will bring organizations together, leading to higher quality of care for New Yorkers. This is a great investment to residents in the Hudson Valley, and across New York, have access to necessary healthcare services to help them live safer and healthier lives.”

State Senator Rachel May said, "As Republicans in Washington work to dismantle Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, it’s more important than ever for New York to make sure everyone has access to quality healthcare. The state’s investments in the healthcare system in Central New York will significantly help to strengthen area hospitals and expand access to life-saving medical care, especially in our rural communities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for supporting these essential services and advocating for residents' health and well-being.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Rural and safety-net hospitals are facing detrimental federal disinvestment, and New York is doing everything possible to protect healthcare access for our communities. Through the Safety Net Transformation Program, we’re investing in hospitals like WMC Health to improve patient experience and strengthen quality of care. I thank the Governor for recognizing the need in our community and bolstering support for HealthAlliance Hospital through this latest round of investment.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “These investments are a reminder that our commitment to care must be matched by our willingness to act. By strengthening our safety net hospitals, we’re protecting the people and communities who rely on them most, even as health care systems face growing financial challenges. This is how we build a stronger, more resilient New York that never loses sight of its responsibility to those most in need.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, "With the expansion of the Erie County Medical Center and the University at Buffalo Physicians Group, underserved Black and brown communities will gain greater access to preventive and medical care through the construction of the East Side Community Health Pavilion and Learning Center. This facility will combine primary, outpatient, and diagnostic care while also offering clinical learning opportunities and fostering innovative approaches to healthcare. Additionally, Governor Hochul's safety net program will help stabilize the local healthcare workforce, including physicians and primary care residents, by investing in recruitment and retention initiatives.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes said, “Fruitful partnerships can provide a lasting, positive impact on the communities those partnerships serve. Erie County Medical Center and University at Buffalo Physicians Group have more than proven themselves in terms of serving our community. We in Western New York are excited for this partnership and this partnership’s ability to enhance care in the region while also retaining the best and brightest in their workforce.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “I’m thrilled to see these strategic investments strengthening our safety net hospitals so that Westchester residents and all New Yorkers can access high-quality healthcare. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to a resilient and equitable health care system.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, "Investments in safety net hospitals is critically important at this juncture, given the anticipated loss of insurance for up to 1.5 million New Yorkers who will be forced to utilize emergency rooms for their healthcare needs. I am delighted that the Governor has given these hospitals — including Westchester Medical Center, which serves my district — such high priority."

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “The investment announced today will secure the continuation of high-quality care at our safety net hospitals in my district — at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla — and across New York State. It could not come at a more critical time, as we are facing nearly $13 billion in federal funding cuts to the State's health care system alone. The health and well-being of New Yorkers could not be more important, and I thank Governor Hochul for working with the Legislature to establish the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, "This program allows for a sustainable partnership between Yonkers’ St. John’s Riverside Hospital and Montefiore Health System, marking a transformative step forward for health care in our city. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we’re not only improving the quality of care available to our residents, but also expanding access to essential services for every corner of our community. This collaboration reflects the kind of forward-thinking investment that will strengthen Yonkers for generations to come."

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Governor Hochul is continuing to deliver results for our residents here in the City of Kingston. HealthAlliance Hospital is a vital component of our city's health care system and this influx of funding will help make sure that HealthAlliance will continue to offer high quality healthcare to all our residents.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Safety net hospitals like, St. John’s Riverside and Westchester Medical Center, are essential here in Westchester County, both providing essential care to residents when and where they need it most. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in recognizing the vital role these hospitals play in our County and for investing in their long-term strength. These partnerships will ensure that all Westchester residents continue to have access to high-quality, reliable health care close to home.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “The implementation of the EPIC electronic healthcare record system for ECMC, Kaleida and UBMD is a transformative moment to modernize healthcare in Erie County. I thank Governor Hochul for her support of this critical project.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Onondaga County is fortunate to be home to multiple world-class medical institutions, including Crouse Hospital. As a growing community for the first time in generations, it’s imperative more than ever that we support and make the necessary investments into our medical infrastructure. Congratulations to Crouse Hospital on securing this important investment which includes modernizing its neonatal intensive care unit and thank you to New York State for creating the Healthcare Safety Net Transportation Program and making today’s announcement possible!”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “This new funding is welcome news and will help improve health care access and service in Ulster County and the region. In rural counties like ours, safety net hospitals play an essential role in serving residents who might otherwise struggle to get the care they need. These funds will help integrate electronic medical records, expand residency programs, and improve access to behavioral health, maternal, pediatric, and ambulatory care services — all of which are vital to the well-being of our communities. We greatly appreciate Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening our safety net hospitals here in the Mid-Hudson region.”

Cayuga Health President and CEO, and Centralus Health CEO Dr. Marty Stallone said, “This major grant will ensure that Arnot Health has the financial resources to jumpstart the long-term process of replacing aging infrastructure with right-sized, efficient, purpose-built facilities, as we transform to meet the future needs of our community and our team members under the banner of Centralus Health.”

Arnot Health President and CEO, and Executive Vice President of Centralus Health Jonathan Lawrence said,“We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Deputy Secretary of Health Angela Profeta, Health Commissioner Jim McDonald, MD, and their executive team members for this vote of confidence in our strategy, our leadership, and the recognition of Arnot’s vital role in the physical, mental, and economic health of our region and the strength of our strategic plan. In concert with the establishment of Centralus Health, and our launch of Epic’s My Chart electronic health record, this investment will further advance our efforts to secure the future of Arnot’s mission for future generations.”

Northwell Health President and CEO Dr. John D’Angelo said, "We thank Governor Hochul and New York State for their vision in supporting this important partnership between Northwell Health and Crouse Hospital. This transformative initiative will enhance health care delivery in Central New York. As New York State's most awarded health system, we are committed to sharing our expertise and resources to help Crouse expand critical services, improve quality metrics and strengthen its position as a vital safety net provider. The investments in NICU expansion, cardiac services and ambulatory care align perfectly with our mission of promoting health equity and delivering world-class care to all communities. Through this collaboration, we can help ensure that the growing Central New York region has sustainable access to high-quality, comprehensive health care services for generations to come.”

Crouse Hospital President and CEO Dr. Seth Kronenberg said, "We are extremely appreciative to Governor Hochul and New York State for their investment in Crouse as we continue to deliver world-class care to our community. The modernization and expansion of our NICU will enhance care for mothers and babies across our 14-county region as Central New York’s Regional Perinatal Center. Expanding our ambulatory services will improve access to care, and constructing a new cardiac catheterization laboratory will further strengthen the exceptional cardiac care we provide. Our strong partnership with Northwell Health continues to grow, and this collaboration will further amplify the positive impact we make in the lives of those we serve."

Erie County Medical Center CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her support and this significant investment in ECMC and the University at Buffalo, which will transform patient experience through a new state-of-the-art electronic medical record system, provide greater access for residents of Buffalo’s East Side by expanding primary healthcare services and enhance our physician workforce. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, ECMC’s historical legacy of providing national best-in-class healthcare services in Western New York will continue for years to come.”

University of Buffalo Associates, Inc. CEO Dr. Allison Brashear said, “The University at Buffalo is deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their commitment to strengthening health care access and improving outcomes for the community. Through this important partnership, UB, Erie County Medical Center and the University at Buffalo Physicians Group (UBMD) will enhance patient access to primary care while strengthening the health care workforce and serving as a hub for clinical education and innovation. This Safety Net Transformation award represents a major step forward in ensuring a healthier future for our region.”

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz said, “We thank Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams for their commitment to keeping health care where communities need it. This partnership with Maimonides is in keeping with our mission to serve all New Yorkers without exception. This is an important step in the process, and NYC Health + Hospitals is proud to be an anchor for the patients, neighbors, and team members of Maimonides.”

Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Ken Gibbs said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for this critical support for Maimonides as we pursue a more formal partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals that would enable us to expand our capacity to deliver high-quality care to even more New Yorkers, meet the growing needs of our communities and strengthen our financial position. This transformation grant will support key capital and operational needs, including a state-of-the-art medical record system, better positioning us to remain Brooklyn’s hub for important specialty care. We are grateful for our growing partnership with New York City H+H and the state’s continued support of Maimonides.”

Montefiore Einstein President and CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for the trust she has placed in us to do this critically important work. This grant will enable us to work with St. John's Riverside Hospital to expand access and increase essential services such as cardiac and cancer care. We share in the Governor’s commitment that the residents of Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry and the surrounding area will continue to have the care that they need and deserve.”

St. John’s Riverside President and CEO Ron Corti said, “After a decade of affiliation, there is no question that Montefiore Health System is the best fit for our organization and the community we serve. The Montefiore team has worked alongside us through many challenges, supporting our clinical services and guarding the lives of those whom we serve. They were steadfast during the pandemic and have been at the forefront of advancing our clinical services. We are proud to officially become part of an organization so aligned with our mission, vision and values.”

Westchester Medical Center Health Network President and CEO Dr. David Lubarsky said, “We are profoundly grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health for their investment in transforming the safety net of care for patients across the Hudson Valley. This support empowers WMCHealth to deliver seamless, data-driven, world-class care for more than 400,000 unique patients each year - uniting nine facilities and 6,200 square miles under one coordinated standard of excellence. It is a historic and transformative moment for our patients, our region, and the healthier future we are building together.”

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Secretary-Treasurer Veronica Turner-Biggs said, “The mission of 1199SEIU to provide quality care for all and providing quality care for all means addressing the healthcare disparities that hurt too many of our patients. Governor Hochul’s critical investment will go a long way to stabilizing safety net hospitals from Buffalo to Brooklyn and improve health outcomes–especially in communities of color and among low-income New Yorkers.”

Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause, RN, JD. said, “Gov. Hochul demonstrates her visionary leadership with today’s Safety Net Transformation Program funding announcements that will make tremendous advances toward improving and preserving access to care for New Yorkers across the state. This funding will help these safety net hospitals make much-needed structural changes and maintain essential patient services. With hospitals across New York facing tremendous challenges, these critical state investments are all the more important.”

Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske said, “With New York State and its hospitals bracing for massive federal health care cuts, the timing of this funding could not be more welcome. These partnerships will put safety net hospitals on more financially sound footing and help them make critically important infrastructure investments as they deliver essential care for their communities. The hospital community is grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to protecting and strengthening New York’s vital safety net institutions.”

New York State Nurses Association Executive Director Pat Kane, RN, said, “At a time when federal healthcare cuts threaten patients' access to care and New York's healthcare system, NYSNA applauds the New York State Department of Health's Safety Net Transformation Program. This additional state funding for New York's safety net hospitals is essential and will benefit some of our most vulnerable patients, as well as help stabilize our entire healthcare system."

Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000 President Mary E. Sullivan said, “As federal cuts threaten the future of safety net hospitals, Governor Hochul is taking decisive action to protect access to care for our state’s most vulnerable residents. These investments will strengthen our health care system, support frontline workers, and ensure that every community, regardless of income or ZIP code, can count on quality, reliable care.”

NYC Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse said, "As Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Hospitals, I welcome this partnership between Maimonides and NYC Health + Hospitals as an important step toward strengthening our city’s safety net providers. This will help ensure that Brooklyn families, no matter their income or immigration status, can continue to receive quality, care close to home. Health care is not a privilege, it is a right, and this collaboration moves us closer to that promise for every New Yorker."