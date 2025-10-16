Power Broker Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Unveils a Grand Architectural Estate in Mulholland Estates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate specialist Jimmy Heckenberg proudly presents one of the most impressive offerings within the gates of Mulholland Estates. This newly remodeled European-inspired residence combines timeless architecture with contemporary comfort, now vacant and available for immediate showings.

From its commanding façade with stone detailing and columned entry to manicured lawns and hillside vistas, the property exemplifies refined sophistication. Inside, soaring ceilings and sunlit interiors highlight elegant proportions and a serene, neutral palette.

The formal living room is designed for both entertaining and relaxation, featuring expansive windows, French doors that open to the pool terrace, a stately fireplace, and a sleek wet bar. The remodeled kitchen blends style and functionality with Caesarstone countertops, designer glass tile backsplash, Viking 8-burner range, built-in oven and steamer, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and a generous breakfast area overlooking the gardens.

The floor plan offers four bedrooms upstairs, including a dramatic primary suite with dual walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a sitting lounge, and a two-sided fireplace. A fifth bedroom is located on the main level, while a versatile bonus room provides the option for a sixth bedroom, gym, or creative workspace.

Additional highlights include a professional recording studio, a recreation room with direct garage access, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout. The private backyard offers a true resort atmosphere, complete with a pool, spa, gazebo, lush landscaping, and an expansive lawn ideal for entertaining.

This residence presents a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully remodeled estate within one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious guard-gated communities, offering exceptional design, privacy, and an elevated lifestyle.



