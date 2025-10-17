Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) 2025 Celebrates a Triumphant Weekend in Tracy, California

Official Selection 2025 Awards for CIFFA

Our vision is to be the leading platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and reach global audiences.

The festival highlights diverse voices from around the world—creatives who tell unique, heartfelt stories that often go unheard.” — CIFFA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) took over the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts this past weekend, uniting filmmakers, artists, musicians, and audiences from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of creativity and culture.



Co-presented by the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, the City of Tracy and the One World Arts Foundation (OWAF), CIFFA 2025 blended bold independent cinema with live music, art exhibitions, food, and cultural experiences — creating a vibrant atmosphere of artistic exchange and community connection.

From the red carpet to the final award ceremony, the festival pulsed with excitement, passion, and creativity — marking a milestone year for CIFFA as it continues to grow as a global platform for diverse voices and artistic innovation.



A Heartfelt Thank You



The CIFFA team extends its deepest gratitude to everyone who made this year’s festival such a success — from filmmakers and audiences to sponsors, partners, and volunteers, the City of Tracy, and the Grand Theatre Center For The Arts.



Special thanks to:

Nila Dhugga

Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Team:

Robert Tombari, Randy Benitez, David Bermillo, and Amanda Trask.

Festival Judges:

Joseph Graham, Annu Singh, and Cynthia Souza.

Media Partners:

SITAARRETV, YO INDIA TV, JUS PUNJABI TV, Ashok Bhaura, Balbir Singh MA and PUNJAB MAIL USA.

Restaurant Partners:

Dhaba Indian Cuisine, Bistro One Thirty Five, Juniors 939 Central, and 6 Cocktails.

Sponsors:

JASS Sangha Consulting LLC, Shital Hubli, MD, Rajiv & Jayshree Punjya, Sunil & Bhagi Patel, J.T. Farms Tracy, and Country Mart Diesel Gas & Food.



Special acknowledgement for their tremendous work handling tech duties.

Production & Technical Operations Team:

Milroy Goés, Vikrant Chopra, and Thub Chaikaewsakulchai (freddy).

Because of their involvement, next year’s CIFFA is already set for exponential growth — reaching new audiences, welcoming more global filmmakers, and elevating artistic voices from every corner of the world. Together, we’re not just hosting a festival — we’re shaping a global movement that connects cultures through the shared power of film and art.



CIFFA 2025 Award Winners



Best Narrative Feature Film: 40 Days

Best Narrative Feature Actor: Rajpal Yadav – Barefoot Warrior

Best Narrative Feature Actress: Sangeeta Agrawal – Designed by Preeti

Best Narrative Short Film: The Madman

Best Narrative Short Director: David Harris – The Madman

Best Narrative Short Actor: Gabriel McRoberts – Diez Segundos

Best Narrative Short Actress: Aisha Adel Thabet – I Can Smell a Rat

Best Full-Length Documentary: Test Subject V

Best Director (Full-Length Documentary): Sol Kohli – Test Subject V

Best Short Documentary: Cameraphobia

Best Short Documentary Director: Essam Hayder – Fekry's Thoughts

Best Web Series: Little India

Best Director (Web Series): Sim Dhugga – Little India

Best Web Series Actor: Shiva Kumar Juturi – Little India

Best Web Series Actress: Arasha Lalani – Little India

Special Jury Awards:

Best Cinematographer (Feature): Inderjit Bansel – Barefoot Warrior

Best Cinematographer (Short): Kanchan Chatterjee, Satyaki Chatterjee, and Akash Sarkar – Book Pocket



About CIFFA

The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) is dedicated to showcasing visionary filmmakers and artists from around the world, fostering cross-cultural exchange through the universal language of art and cinema. Presented by the One World Arts Foundation (OWAF), CIFFA brings together diverse voices and creative minds to celebrate storytelling that inspires, challenges, and unites communities.

Media Contact:

🌍 https://owaf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

