Festival honors boundary-pushing filmmakers and storytellers from around the world

The (CIFFA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of its 2025 Global Icon Award — Sim Dhugga and Rashmi Rustagi.

(CIFFA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of its 2025 Global Icon Award

Rashmi Rustagi and Sim Dhugga represent the best of what CIFFA stands for — courage, creativity, and a commitment to telling meaningful stories that transcend borders,” — CIFFA Board spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of its 2025 Global Icon Award, honoring two visionary artists whose creative excellence and boundary-defying work embody the spirit of the festival.

Rashmi Rustagi is recognized for her acclaimed lead performance and is further honored for producing her debut feature film, “Designed by Preeti”. She delivers a nuanced and emotionally resonant performance, bringing depth, courage, and authenticity to her role. As producer, Rustagi demonstrates artistic vision and bravery, tackling a subject often considered taboo with sensitivity and impact. written/produced by Rashmi Rustagi, Designed by Preeti is a compelling debut anchored by Rustagi’s standout work both on and off screen.

Sim Dhugga has been honored with an award for her exceptional writing and direction of the critically acclaimed web series “Little India”. Celebrated as an audience favorite, the series masterfully navigates multiple cultural and social themes, offering a window into the rich tapestry of life in a vibrant community. Across five compelling episodes, Dhugga balances intricate storytelling with emotional resonance, crafting characters and narratives that are both authentic and deeply engaging. Her work skillfully weaves humor, drama, and heartfelt moments, highlighting the nuances of culture, identity, and human connection.

The 2025 Global Icon Awards are being presented after CIFFA’s amazing three-day festival run at the historic Grand Theatre for the Performing Arts in Tracy, California. The event drew filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe to celebrate diverse storytelling and artistic innovation.

About CIFFA

The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) — co-presented by the Grand Theatre for the Performing Arts, the City of Tracy, and nonprofit organization OWAF, a 501(c)(3) public charity — is a global festival dedicated to highlighting diverse and underrepresented voices in film and art.

Through strategic partnerships, CIFFA guarantees theatrical and digital distribution opportunities for all accepted content. The festival supports filmmakers from around the world whose work crosses cultural boundaries and brings new perspectives to mainstream audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.