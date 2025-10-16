Power Broker Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty proudly presents 10644 Bellagio Road

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned luxury real estate power broker Jimmy Heckenberg proudly presents the nation’s most important residence: Casa Encantada. Commanding an all-usable 8.4-acre promontory above the Bel-Air Country Club, this legendary estate is the living apex of American architecture — where history, art, and power converge.

Conceived in 1937 by architect James E. Dolena and reimagined by Peter Marino in the Deco-Hollywood tradition of T. H. Robjohns Gibbons, Casa Encantada transcends eras. Its restoration is not preservation alone, but resurrection — a meticulous revival that reclaims the soul of an age when craftsmanship defined privilege.

A sweeping staircase rises from an oval foyer to a grand hall crowned with 14-foot ceilings. Formal and junior dining rooms, a walnut-paneled library, and dual living salons — one stately, one intimate — unfold in perfect symmetry, each bathed in natural light from vast steel-framed windows. A gleaming Lucite bar recalls the shimmer of golden-age cinema.

Above, the primary suite reigns in quiet command: two private sitting rooms, dual marble baths, dressing salons, and views that dissolve into horizon and green. Three additional suites complete the main residence with effortless grace.

Beyond, the gardens by Benjamin Purdy extend as a private kingdom — rose terraces, botanical sanctuaries, orchard and herb gardens, a 60-foot tiled pool, tennis pavilion, sports court, and sweeping lawns encircled by a private road.

Built to be the greatest residence in America — and maintained as such for nearly a century — Casa Encantada remains the final word in legacy, scale, and beauty. A place where architecture becomes destiny, and the next chapter awaits its keeper.

Represented exclusively by Jimmy Heckenberg, Heckenberg Realty Group, Rodeo Realty, Beverly Hills.



