KISS Medtec and Om Surgical Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate MedTech Innovation

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA — October 17, 2025 — Om Surgical , a next-generation medtech enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with KISS Medtec , a leading medical technology company co-owned by industry veteran William Peavey. The collaboration unites KISS Medtec’s proven implant systems with Om Surgical’s innovation, marketing expertise, and growth focus to accelerate impact and deliver better outcomes for patients and providers.As part of the partnership, William Peavey will join Om Surgical as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His brother, Patrick Peavey, an experienced cardiothoracic representative, will also support the joint mission.Bringing Sportsmanship and Leadership Into MedTechWilliam Peavey, a former professional baseball player with experience at Medtronic and Stryker Spine, is recognized for building strong relationships with surgeons and delivering solutions that improve surgical performance.Patrick Peavey, also a former professional athlete, adds frontline operating room expertise and business acumen. Together, the Peavey brothers embody the competitive spirit, discipline, and teamwork that drive success in both sports and medicine.KISS Medtec’s Flagship Innovation* Next-generation pedicle screw system with an all-in-one design* Guide-wireless MIS approach that streamlines surgical steps* German-engineered precision manufacturing for quality and reliabilityOm Surgical’s MissionUnlike traditional implant companies, Om Surgical focuses on innovation, marketing, and next-level solutions that complement surgical technologies. The partnership positions Om Surgical and KISS Medtec to deliver a unique blend of innovation and execution, scaling operations throughout California and across the U.S.Leadership CommentaryThis is more than a business deal — it’s a shared vision. William reached out not for a job, but for a partnership. That spirit of collaboration, resilience, and innovation is exactly what Om Surgical represents. Together with Patrick, the Peavey brothers bring championship-level leadership to our mission. — Shomit James, Founder, Om SurgicalLooking AheadThe partnership will expand distribution channels, accelerate R&D, and create new opportunities for surgeons and healthcare providers nationwide. With new hires planned across multiple states, Om Surgical and KISS Medtec are poised to redefine the standard for medtech growth.Media ContactMakayla MathewsMedia Contact, Om Surgicalmakayla@ommediallc.com+1 (253) 324-8036

KISS Medtec × Om Surgical Partnership Overview

