OM Surgical Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Pro-Dex, Inc. to Accelerate Medical Device Innovation

OM Surgical Solutions is pleased to announce a commercialization partnership with Pro-Dex, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer in the medical device industry.

Pro Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OM Surgical Solutions is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pro-Dex, Inc., a leading high-precision contract manufacturer and services provider in the medical device industry. This collaboration will redefine how emerging medical technologies reach commercialization by leveraging OM Surgical’s expertise in digital-first medical device distribution and Pro-Dex’s best-in-class engineering, regulatory support, assembly, and testing services.As part of this partnership, OM Surgical Solutions is leading a brand transformation initiative for Pro-Dex, focused on improving its identity and expanding its reach to position it as the premier partner for startups and innovative medical device leaders bringing medical device products to market. Pro-Dex has a well-established reputation for working with industry leaders like Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer-Biomet, and KLS, focusing on design and manufacturing projects that include Robotics, CMF, Orthopedics, and Thoracic. The goal of this initiative is to attract groundbreaking technologies and creative entrepreneurs, providing them with a streamlined path from concept to commercialization.“Pro-Dex is a company with a long history and track record of manufacturing products that improve patient outcomes and change the landscape within the medical device industry,” said Shomit James, CEO of OM Surgical Solutions. “Our job is to find products to help the medical community and get them to market. This partnership allows us to harness the full potential of Pro-Dex’s capabilities and deliver transformative technologies to the healthcare industry.” Pro-Dex, Inc. brings a vertically integrated approach to manufacturing, offering off-the-shelf product solutions and unparalleled engineering services. With extensive experience in design and production for the medical device and healthcare industry, Pro-Dex provides comprehensive support to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and the highest quality standards."Bringing Pro-Dex capabilities to companies earlier in their development cycles sets the stage for long-term partnerships across the medical industry," said Nikola Dragovic, Director of Business Development at Pro-Dex, Inc. "We believe we can help shape the future of medical devices around robotics and new medtech."By joining forces with OM Surgical Solutions, the company aims to engage with more early-stage companies and accelerate their market entry.“Shomit and the team at OM are uniquely qualified to bring our expertise and capabilities to more companies at earlier stages,” said Dragovic. “The commercialization of the services we provide for companies in early stages that OM can deliver will allow access to the market much faster than ever before.”OM Surgical Solutions has built a reputation as a digital-first medical device distributor, leveraging cutting-edge digital media and communications strategies to maintain strong relationships with surgeons, medical device companies, and healthcare facilities. The partnership aims to create a seamless pipeline for innovative medical devices from design to production and distribution by combining its commercialization expertise with Pro-Dex's precision engineering and manufacturing prowess.“It's a great pleasure to work with Pro-Dex leadership like Rick Van Kirk, who recognizes where the market needs support and has the operational expertise to support companies that may otherwise stall out getting to market," said Shomit James, CEO of OM Surgical Solutions. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the medical device industry, fostering a new ecosystem where medical technology startups can rapidly develop, refine, and scale their innovations."“We are pleased to be working with Shomit and OM Surgical. As we expand our outreach in the medical community and grow our business, we are excited to work with a team as talented and deep as OM,” said Rick Van Kirk, CEO of Pro-Dex, Inc. “ Our partnership will improve the patient experience and please our shareholders as well.” Together, OM Surgical Solutions and Pro-Dex, Inc. are committed to shaping the future of medical technology and improving patient outcomes across the healthcare landscape.About Pro-Dex, Inc.Pro-Dex, Inc. is a vertically integrated, high-precision contract manufacturer and services provider with off-the-shelf product solutions and unparalleled engineering expertise. With decades of experience in the medical device industry, Pro-Dex provides comprehensive design, manufacturing, and regulatory support to leading healthcare companies worldwide.About OM Surgical SolutionsOM Surgical Solutions is a digital-first medical device distribution company that leverages advanced digital media and communication strategies to connect surgeons, medical device companies, and healthcare facilities. By identifying and commercializing cutting-edge medical technologies, OM Surgical Solutions is at the forefront of driving innovation in the healthcare industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.