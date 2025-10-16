West Hill United Invites the World to Celebrate 75 Years of Values-Based Community, Courage, and Creativity

Toronto congregation celebrates 75 years of values-based community and invites a global audience to join online or in person.

We have moved beyond belief, beyond labels and beyond geography to being a values based community. That is really what sets us apart. But what we have is great and we want to share it with the world!” — John McKechnie, Linlithgow Scotland

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Hill United Church, internationally recognized for its values-based approach to spiritual community, is inviting people from across Canada, the United Kingdom, and beyond to join its 75th anniversary celebration this Sunday, October 19: in person or online.Born in Toronto and now reaching around the world, West Hill has become a global gathering place for those who seek meaning through shared values rather than shared beliefs. The congregation has long been known for its courage to evolve, its creativity in reimagining tradition, and its commitment to inclusivity and care.“This celebration isn’t just about looking back; it’s about expanding what’s possible next,” said Joe Pittenger, Executive Director and Community Leader at West Hill United. “Ours is a growing, global community of people who believe in compassion, reason, and the power of connection. Whether you’re in Toronto, London, or anywhere else, you’re part of that evolution.”Decades ago, West Hill made headlines around the world when its minister publicly came out as an atheist , a moment that sparked international dialogue on faith, identity, and belonging. Since then, it has continued to challenge convention, blending art, music, and critical thought into an experience that feels deeply human, open-hearted, and forward-looking. ( Broadview Article This Sunday’s gathering will feature live music, community storytelling, and reflections on 75 years of reimagining what it means to belong. It’s also an invitation to “expand the pond” to be part of West Hill’s growing international presence as it extends into new digital spaces and social platforms, connecting thinkers, dreamers, and doers around the world.Join us this Sunday, it's free, it's easy and we would love to see you.Sunday October 19th, 2025; 62 Orchard Park Drive, Toronto, Ontario 10:30 A.M Toronto Time / or 3:30 PM in the UK. Links can be found on WestHill.net Joe PittengerExecutive Directorjoepittengerwhu@gmail.comAaron SheedyCommunications Directoraaron@sheedy.ca

Invitation To Join West Hill

