West Hill United Church Unveils New Identity: Fresh Look, Renewed Spirit, Same Values

West Hill United re-brands with a bold new look and energy, welcoming all into a values-based community where belonging isn’t tied to belief.

I truly believe that we need strong healthy community in order thrive in our life. That is what makes West Hill so valuable...” — Joe Pittenger

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Hill United , a values-based congregation within the traditions of the United Church of Canada, is proud to announce a re-brand that celebrates both its storied history and bold vision for the future. With a new visual identity and renewed energy, West Hill continues to be a place where everyone is welcome, whether you come with long-held beliefs, new questions, or none at all.West Hill has never been afraid to break new ground. In 2001, the church captured international attention when its minister publicly came out as an atheist, sparking conversation about faith, inclusivity, and the future of spiritual community. ( Broadview Article ) ( In her own words... ) That moment became a turning point for the congregation, inspiring a long tradition of growing together and re-imagining liturgy, music, and community life so everyone feels welcome; because they are.“This re-brand is about continuity and renewal,” said Joe Pittenger, West Hill’s newly appointed Executive Director. “We remain committed to justice, compassion, and human dignity while embracing a fresh look and renewed spirit that speaks to where we are today and where we’re going.”The re-brand reflects West Hill’s ongoing role as a place of sanctuary and belonging, where values, not dogma, are at the centre. Through music, activism, food, and community care, West Hill continues to live its mission out loud and now shares that message on a global scale.During the COVID-19 pandemic, West Hill experienced a remarkable transformation. While in-person attendance dipped, the online congregation grew dramatically. What began as live-streaming evolved into a vibrant digital community reaching people across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, the UK, and Africa. To support this outreach, West Hill has invested heavily in advanced technology, production capabilities, and a dedicated team committed to amplifying its message of inclusivity and belonging.“These tools allow us to bring our values-based conversation to the world,” Pittenger said. “Wherever someone is, they can connect, engage, and belong with West Hill United.”West Hill is also preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary the week of October 12, 2025, with special videos, events, and a community-wide service on October 19 both in person at 62 Orchard Park Drive, Scarborough, and online at www.westhill.net About West Hill UnitedWest Hill United, located in Scarborough, Ontario, is a values-based congregation rooted in the traditions of the United Church of Canada. Known for inclusivity, community engagement, and progressive spirituality, West Hill has been redefining what church can mean for over 75 years: a place where belonging is not dependent on belief, and shared values guide the journey forward.Media Contact:Joe PittengerExecutive DirectorWest Hill Unitedjoepittengerwhu@gmail.comAaron SheedyDirector, Marketing & CommunicationsWest Hill Unitedaaron@sheedy.ca

Invitation To You, from Joe.

