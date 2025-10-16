Colorado public health officials confirm measles in a visitor from out-of-state, release locations for potential exposures in Southern Colorado

Denver (Oct. 16, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department are notifying members of the public of areas for potential measles exposures by a visitor from out-of-state who traveled to Huerfano County.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles. People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. There may be additional exposure locations in the area that have not yet been confirmed. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Ranch House Inn

1012 Cherry St.

La Veta, CO 81055 Oct. 12 - 15 Wednesday, Nov. 5 La Veta Country Store (Valero)

200 N Main St.

La Veta, CO 81055 Monday, Oct. 13

8 - 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at any of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

###