Missouri Hosted Seventh Annual Show Me Excellence Summit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The State of Missouri held its seventh annual Show Me Excellence Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The annual summit is planned by a team of State of Missouri Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers who coordinate the state’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for Missouri citizens.

Themed “Level Up! Progress, Not Perfection,” the Show Me Excellence Summit, hosted by Missouri’s Office of Administration, brought together team members from the State of Missouri, private-sector partners and continuous improvement experts from across the nation. Over 2,000 attendees, including Missouri cabinet leaders, employees and representatives from multiple states, participated in the virtual and in-person events to share successes and learning moments that improve State services and operations.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has announced October as Show Me Excellence Month, and to enhance government services for the customers they serve, several training programs have been made available to state team members. The Summit is the highlight of Show Me Excellence Month.

“The Show Me Excellence Summit is an incredible demonstration of our administration's commitment to efficiency and common-sense government,” said Gov. Mike Kehoe. “Missouri’s public servants have a duty to seek out practical, innovative solutions to deliver better services and ensure we maintain a responsible and effective government for every Missourian.”

“Operational excellence is more than just meeting targets; it’s a commitment to continuous self-improvement, or ‘Leveling Up,’ as this year’s theme suggests,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “By investing directly in the critical-thinking skills we can put the citizen at the heart of every single process. This deep commitment to training is what allows us to consistently meet and exceed the expectations of the citizens we serve.”

The Summit concluded with a final closeout message from Director of Operational Excellence, Rebecca Moyers, who reminded attendees during the summit, “Operational excellence is the core engine of our public service mission. It means embedding continuous improvement into our daily work so we can make state services simpler, faster, and more reliable for our citizens. It’s a constant, collective commitment to being better today than we were yesterday.”

