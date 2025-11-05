State Releases October 2025 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for October 2025 increased 8.6 percent compared to those for October 2024, from $890.9 million last year to $967.1 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.5 percent compared to October 2024, from $3.91 billion last year to $3.97 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $2.46 billion last year to $2.57 billion this year.

Increased 8.2 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 20.7 percent for the year, from $129.8 million last year to $103.0 million this year.

Increased 0.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 1.1 percent for the year, from $1.12 billion last year to $1.13 billion this year.

Increased 0.7 percent for the month.

Corporate incoming and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 26.4 percent for the year, from $284.5 million last year to $209.5 million this year.

Decreased 6.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 9.5 percent for the year, from $293.0 million last year to $265.0 million this year.

Decreased 13.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 17.3 percent for the year, from $374.8 million last year to $310.0 million this year.

Decreased 30.6 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

