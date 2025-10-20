GenServe.AI Comes Out of Stealth to Launch AI Center of Excellence Network with Founding Health Systems and Partners

Launch announced at HLTH 2025, Future & Health Summit, to accelerate real-world impact and ROI from AI in healthcare.

In this age of AI, we believe the best asset is human capital. We want to change the narrative from AI replacing clinicians to AI bringing superpowers to healthcare teams within their workflow” — Ashish Atreja

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenServe.AI today announced its public launch at HLTH 2025, introducing a growing network of founding health systems and academic partners united by a shared mission: making AI affordable, actionable, and accountable in healthcare.While generative AI has transformed consumer industries, most healthcare organizations continue to face barriers to enterprise adoption and measurable ROI. A recent MIT study found that 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to scale—often due to fragmented execution, high implementation costs, and the absence of unified workflows. Health systems are eager to move from innovation to impact but lack the roadmap and operational infrastructure to do so effectively.Building on insights from collaborations with over 50 health systems through the VALID AI Collective—and drawing from the experience of Dr. Ashish Atreja, former CIO and Chief Digital Health Officer at UC Davis Health—the GenServe.AI team has confronted these “last-mile” challenges firsthand: fragmented ecosystems, duplicative AI efforts, and rising costs that hinder sustainability.GenServe.AI was founded to bridge this gap—moving beyond education to execution. The company’s unified AI delivery platform brings affordable, trustworthy, and ready-to-deploy AI directly into clinicians’ and employees’ workflows, enabling health systems to start seeing impact within 30 days.The unified AI delivery platform with no-code AI assistants is already live, and will be powering an expanding network of ten founding health systems and partners who share a collective vision of advancing AI at scale. Together, they are deploying high-ROI use cases through aligned incentives, shared revenue opportunities, and a collaborative AI Center of Excellence model designed to accelerate measurable outcomes.“In this age of AI, we believe the greatest asset is human capital,” said Dr. Ashish Atreja, Co-Founder and CEO of GenServe.AI. “Our goal is to change the narrative from AI replacing clinicians to AI empowering employees across the enterprise with superhuman capabilities. GenServe.AI aims to become the most trusted partner for health organizations by enabling the shortest path from innovation to impact—delivering proven, ROI-driven AI use cases within months across our network.”An “AI Center of Excellence in a Box” to Create Immediate ImpactThe platform goes beyond providing an enterprise AI framework—offering AI Center of Excellence capabilities in a box. GenServe.AI’s vendor-neutral agentic modules are designed to drive top-line revenue growth through proprietary algorithms and seamless integration with both third-party and home-grown solutions. GenServe.AI combines best-in-class practices, multimodal GenAI capabilities, and expert talent in AI and implementation science, all packaged to help health systems generate measurable value from multiple high-impact use cases safely, securely, and under one unified umbrella.GenServe.AI is specifically designed to help health systems close three persistent gaps in AI adoption:- Affordability gap: lowering costs through enterprise subscriptions and network-based discounts.- Skill gap: empowering employees with an AI workbench that can be deployed in just 30 days.- AI delivery gap: unifying fragmented tools into integrated, actionable workflows."Our journey required more than just technology. It demanded a partner who could guide us from AI strategy through to adoption and launch. GenServe.AI’s approach resonated with us because true transformation comes from those who understand the intricacies of healthcare workflows and how to improve them." -Murali Athuluri, CIO of North East Medical Services (NEMS), which is leveraging the GenServe.AI platform.Built With and For HealthcareGenServe.AI’s initial founding health system members, academic and industry partners include John Muir Health, North East Medical Services, Lumina Healthcare, Morehouse School of Medicine, Medanta Hospitals, Amrita University, and the NSF Center for Applied AI at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, along with three additional universities, ThinkHat, ServiceNow, and BrainX AI. The GenServe.AI advisory team features national leaders in validating, monitoring and deploying healthcare AI and co-founders from the CHAI, TRAIN, and VALID AI communities.Founding members benefit from a growing library of ready-to-deploy, affordable, and high-impact AI use cases, shareable across the network, without the need for data exchange, and on outcome based and revenue sharing contracts, that align incentives. They gain access to collaborative industry and public–private initiatives—including partnerships in life sciences and biotech—as well as the opportunity to co-build, co-validate, and implement future agentic modules spanning operational, financial, and clinical domains.Collectively, the network is redefining AI investment in healthcare—transforming it from a cost center into a revenue-generating engine for sustainable growth and measurable impact. Organizations interested in learning more about founding membership can contact partner@genserve.ai or fill interest form at http://genserserve.ai About GenServe.AI Founding TeamLed by Dr. Ashish Atreja, a Board-Certified Clinical Informaticist and founding chair of NODE.Health and VALID AI, GenServe.AI brings together deep expertise at the intersection of healthcare, AI, and digital transformation. Widely known as “The App Doctor,” Dr. Atreja has been recognized among the Top 40 Healthcare Transformers and HIMSS Top 50 Leaders. He has a proven track record of executing enterprise-scale digital health and AI initiatives at Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai, and UC Davis Health.The founding team, with deep tech and deep healthcare background, previously built and commercially scaled Rx.Health, a Mount Sinai Health System spinout that delivered rule-based AI automation to over 30 million patients across leading academic centers and UnitedHealthcare, culminating in a successful acquisition in 2023.About GlobalVenturesX (GVX) Venture Accelerator and ThinkHatGenServe.AI was incubated by GlobalVenturesX (GVX), a next-generation healthcare AI venture accelerator with a global presence in New York City, California, and New Delhi. GVX partners with visionary clinician co-founders and leading health systems, life sciences companies, and health plans to co-create and scale high-impact ventures.Through a strategic partnership with ThinkHat—a full-stack venture studio backed by a 100+ member engineering team—GVX rapidly builds, launches, and scales AI-powered solutions that advance the Quadruple Aim: improving population health, enhancing patient experience, supporting provider well-being, and driving financial performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.