GVX Venture Studio Launches FusionCare.AI, a Comprehensive Obesity Care Platform at JPM 2025 Future & Health Summit

FusionCare. AI Circle of Care FusionCare.AI App FusionCare.AI Team at JPM Conference 2025

FusionCare.AI debuts at JPM 2025, introducing “Obesity Care in a Box” with AI-powered tools and MSO solutions for transformative metabolic care.

Our ‘Obesity Care in a Box’ digital platform and MSO combine care teams, Gen-AI, and simplified contracts to deliver sustainable obesity care for health systems, life sciences, and health plans.” — Dr. Pankaj Rajvanshi, Co-Founder, FusionCare.AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionCare.AI , a startup aimed at transforming comprehensive obesity and metabolic care, was unveiled today at the 4th Annual “Future and Health Executive Summit.” Hosted in partnership with VALID AI MedCity News , Verizon and GlobalVenturesX (GVX) venture studio, this event took place at the state-of-the-art Verizon Innovation Lab, drawing key leaders and innovators from across the health and technology industries.The advent of medications like GLP-1, have for the first time made obesity and metabolic care addressable at a large scale. FusionCare.AI, incubated within GVX Venture Studio, is the nation's first MSO (Management Services Organization) that brings “Obesity Care in a Box”- a digital platform that streamlines care delivery, empowering patients and providers alike. Patients benefit from tailored treatment pathways, access to health coaches, nutritionists, and psychologists, and continuous support throughout their health journeys. Providers gain real-time data insights, co-pilot workflows, and decision-making tools designed to simplify operations while improving clinical outcomes and throughput.“There are over 1,500 physicians getting board certified in obesity care each year, but there are many barriers to deliver comprehensive, quality obesity care. Our AI-enabled digital platform allows organizations to support a metabolic service line and Obesity Center of Excellence. This integrated approach allows a “One-Stop Shop” experience for patients with intensive lifestyle treatment, medications, endoscopic procedures, bariatric surgery or a combination of above.” said Dr. Pankaj Rajvanshi, co-founder of FusionCare.AI.The launch coincided with expert-led panel discussions at the Summit, featuring industry leaders from Mayo Clinic, Oracle, Kaiser Permanente, and top venture capital firms. These conversations highlighted the convergence of innovation, technology, and partnerships as key drivers in reshaping healthcare’s future.About FusionCare AI:FusionCare.AI is a transformative healthcare startup that addresses the obesity epidemic through innovative and technology-driven care solutions. Combining AI, automation, and personalized support, FusionCare.AI aims to deliver better outcomes for patients and providers alike while scaling its impact through a nationwide MSO. Led by clinicians, FusionCare.AI signals a bold step forward in addressing the obesity epidemic with precision, empathy, and scalability.Follow FusionCare.AI on LinkedIn, visit our website at www.fusioncare.ai , and engage with us on social media for updates on our journey and more insights from the Future and Health Executive Summit.About GlobalVenturesX (GVX) Venture Studio:GVX is a healthcare focused venture studio based in NYC, CA and New Delhi that empowers clinicians as co-founders in launching mission-driven startups at the intersection of technology and healthcare. GVX is entering into partnerships to commercialize innovation arising from leading health systems, life sciences and health plans. In addition to incubating companies from the very beginning, the venture studio also provides “venture studio as-a-service” to early stage startups. To learn more and or to apply for EIR or leadership/ management positions with our portfolio companies, visit https://globalventuresx.com About Future and Health:Future and Health, is dedicated to advancing innovation at the intersection of healthcare and technology. By bringing together thought leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, the organization shapes a future where cutting-edge solutions improve health outcomes worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:team@fusioncare.aiconnect@gvx.vc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.