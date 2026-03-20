AeroOutlook Announces Market Intelligence Partnership with The Aerospace Event Series

Partnership brings aerospace market analysis by aerospace market experts to The Aerospace Event's 2026 conference series.

Our goal with AeroOutlook has always been to bring clarity to the complex forces shaping aerospace markets.” — Peter Zimm, lead analyst behind AeroOutlook

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AeroOutlook , the aerospace market intelligence platform backed by specialist advisory Charles Edwards, today announced a new market intelligence partnership with The Aerospace Event (TAE) , organized by The AeroLambda Group, a series of executive conferences connecting leaders across the global aerospace and defense industry.Through the partnership, AeroOutlook will provide a specialized market intelligence briefing, summarizing key insights, strategic themes, and industry implications emerging from TAE, giving attendees and select subscribers a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the aerospace and aviation sectors.TAE has earned a reputation as the forum where senior aerospace and defense executives can engage in candid, high-level dialogue on the issues shaping the industry. The 2026 series spans three events: The Aerospace Event - Beverly Hills (March 2-3), The Aerospace Event - Washington, DC (October 12-13), and The Aerospace Event - Mergers & Acquisitions (November 10-11).“Our goal with AeroOutlook has always been to bring clarity to the complex forces shaping aerospace markets,” said Peter Zimm, Principal at Charles Edwards and lead analyst behind AeroOutlook. “TAE brings together some of the most influential voices in the industry. Partnering with Joanna Speed and The AeroLambda Group allows us to capture the most important insights from those discussions and translate them into actionable intelligence for industry decision-makers.”The AeroOutlook TAE Takeaways Briefing will synthesize the major themes emerging from the conference — including supply chain dynamics, production outlooks, geopolitical influences, materials markets, and investment trends — providing attendees with a structured analysis of the event’s most important conversations."The Aerospace Event was built around one principle — getting the right people in the right room having the right conversations," said Joanna Speed, Founder and CEO of The AeroLambda Group. "Partnering with AeroOutlook means those conversations don't stay in the room. The analysis that comes out of this will give the broader industry something it genuinely doesn't have enough of: independent, structured intelligence from people who understand the market."These takeaways are available to current clients of AeroOutlook and Charles Edwards, TAE attendees, and subscribers to The Air Current with whom we co-author the briefing.This collaboration reflects the growing demand for independent market intelligence as aerospace companies navigate a rapidly evolving environment shaped by supply chain constraints, shifting defense priorities, production ramp-ups, and long-term technology transitions.About AeroOutlookAeroOutlook is an aerospace market research and intelligence platform delivering analysis by aerospace market experts. AeroOutlook's reports and briefings cover aerospace and defense materials markets, supply chain risks, geopolitical influences, and long-term industry outlooks — giving manufacturers, suppliers, and investors the intelligence they need to manage risk and make informed decisions. https://aerooutlook.com/ About Charles EdwardsCharles Edwards is a specialist aerospace advisory firm providing strategy and market studies, operations improvement, and transaction support to aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, and investors. The firm applies deep domain expertise and independent field research to deliver objective, actionable assessments across the aerospace and defense industry. https://charles-edwards.com/ About The Aerospace Event (TAE)The Aerospace Event, organized by The AeroLambda Group, is a series of executive conferences providing aerospace and defense industry leaders with a confidential, high-level forum to exchange perspectives on supply chains, defense priorities, M&A activity, and long-term industry trends. https://www.theaerospaceevent.com/

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