October 17, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON-BRIGHTON

Oaktoberfest 5K 2025 - Sunday, October 19, 2025

Forming at 615 Washington Street at YMCA at Oak Square and starting at 10:00 a.m., this race proceeds over the following named streets: Washington Street, left onto Foster Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Lake Street, around Gallagher Park to Kenrick Street, right onto Kenrick Street, left onto Lake Street, left onto Washington Street.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

The Welles Remy Crowther Red Bandanna 5K - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Beginning at Boston College with an official start of 9:00 a.m., this race proceeds over the following named streets: Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Chestnut Hill Avenue, right onto Beacon Street, right onto College Road, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, right back to the main gate at Boston College.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

BEACON HILL

No Kings Rally, Boston Common – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Boston Common will host a No Kings Rally. In the interest of traffic management and public safety, Charles Street and the Boston Common side of Beacon Street will be posted with a temporary parking restriction for a drop-off/ pick-up zone and bus staging. The event is expected to run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Joy Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

EAST BOSTON

East BOOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 26, 2025

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Marginal Street, East Boston - South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Canine Costume Parade - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming at 633 Centre Street and beginning at 1:00PM, this parade proceeds over the following named streets: From 633 Centre Street, moving south on Centre Street, turning left onto South Street, and entering Loring Greenough House yard at 12 South Street.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

NORTH END

Annual Madonna Dela Cava Halloween Parade - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming on Battery Street with a start time of 1:00 p.m., this parade proceeds over the following – named streets: Battery Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto North Street, left onto Lewis Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Battery Street.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH END

Archdiocese Of Boston College and University Jubilee Eucharistic Procession - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Forming at Boston Common, with a start time of 10:00AM, this parade proceeds Over the following named streets: exiting Boston Common at Tremont Street and Boylston Street, Tremont Street, left onto Stuart Street, right onto Washington Street, ending at 1400 Washington Street - Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.

WEST END

Greater Boston Walk To End Alzheimer's - Sunday, October 26, 2025

Forming at North Point Park in Cambridge with a start time at 8:30 a.m., this walk proceeds over the following named streets: North Point Park in Cambridge to Paul Revere Park, along the Harbor Walk to Constitution Road, to the Charlestown Navy Yard, to Pier 4, back to Paul Revere Park.

Streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the event’s duration.