DPH, MUSC Partner to Bring Oral Health Services to Lee County Health Department

Oct. 16, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine are partnering to add a dental hygienist to the DPH Lee County Health Department. This addition aims to help meet the oral health needs of children in the community.

“In early childhood populations, oral health status was compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic, with fewer children younger than age five accessing care than those before 2020,” said Dr. Amy Martin, Senior Associate Dean and Chair, Department of Biomedical and Community Health Sciences, MUSC College of Dental Medicine.

According to DPH’s most recent Statewide Oral Health Needs Assessment, which provides data based on a visual dental evaluation for kindergarten and third grade students from selected schools across the state, Lee County has a significantly greater amount of untreated decay (47.9%) as compared to the state average of 23%. Additionally, there is limited number of dental providers who provide services in the area. Lee County has persistently had the lowest availability of dental services in South Carolina.

“The addition of a public health dental hygienist in Lee County marks a major step forward in improving access to preventive oral health care for children and families,” said Michael Tredway, Director of Oral Health, South Carolina Department of Public Health. “By bringing services directly into the community, we’re reducing barriers to care, addressing provider shortages, and helping ensure every child has the opportunity for a healthy smile and a healthier future.”

MUSC’s dental hygienist will be available at the department to help parents of infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children by connecting their child to a dental home and answering oral health questions. Additionally, preventive dental services will be available for qualifying children.

“The college will be working with dental practices in and around Lee County to ensure young children get access to ongoing care,” said Martin. “We are excited to be able to address a portion of the care gap with the Department of Public Health and appreciate the local leadership in making this happen for their youngest citizens."

To inquire about appointments with the dental hygienist at the DPH Lee County Health Department, parents are encouraged to call 843-985-3506.

The DPH Lee County Health Department is located at 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC.

