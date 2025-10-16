Statement on $34M for MTA Anti-Terrorism

Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to award nearly $34 million in critical anti-terrorism funding owed to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) that DHS had tried to block.

Governor Hochul and Attorney General James said, “This ruling protecting critical counterterrorism funding is a victory for every New Yorker who rides our subways, buses, and commuter rails. A court has once again affirmed that this administration cannot punish New York by arbitrarily wiping out critical security resources and defunding law enforcement that keeps riders safe. We will always fight to ensure that New York gets the resources we need to support our law enforcement and keep people safe.”