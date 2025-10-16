Micron Drives Transformative Economic Growth in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked a step forward for the Micron project in Central New York with the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) adopting the terms of a joint proposal in connection with National Grid’s petition to construct a two-mile, 345-kilovolt underground transmission service line between an existing substation and the proposed Micron technology fabrication areas in the Town of Clay, Onondaga County. The PSC also approved National Grid’s environmental management and construction plan for the first phase of construction activities, which involves the installation of the eastern expansion of the Clay substation, and installation of equipment from the Clay substation to the Micron campus. The joint proposal was signed by National Grid, the New York State Department of Public Service Staff and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

“We’re working hard to shape the upstate economy into an economic powerhouse,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s decision by the PSC marks a major milestone for the development of the Micron project in upstate New York. This project is set to transform Central New York — and we’re moving quickly ahead with all due speed and deliberation.”

In addition to approving the transmission connections, the PSC also approved the utility’s plans regarding receiving and addressing public complaints, addressing environmental concerns such as waterbody and wildlife protection, and where and when construction activities would occur. It also seeks to identify and minimize the disruptive effects of construction and describes cleanup and restoration following construction.

The PSC’s decision regarding the transmission lines, the substation upgrades, and construction plans is the latest milestone marking the ongoing partnership between Micron and New York State that was forged in October 2022 when Micron chose Central New York for its megafab, a facility to construct in-demand semiconductors. Governor Hochul has worked closely with State, local and federal partners to prepare for Micron’s arrival and make continued investments in the community and the region. As part of the Governor’s Green CHIPS incentive program, Micron will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand water restoration, reuse, and recycling efforts and target carbon-free energy.

Earlier this year, the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Commerce released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Micron’s megafab project, a required component of both the State Environmental Quality Review Act and the federal National Environmental Policy Act. The approximately 20,000-page document, jointly prepared by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, the US Commerce Department, and Micron, reflects one of the most thorough analyses ever conducted for a project in New York State, befitting the historic nature and transformative impact of Micron’s plan to invest up to $100 billion and support the creation of over 50,000 jobs over the next 20-plus years. The project will include the nation's largest clean room space at approximately 2.4 million square feet.

PSC Chair Rory M. Christian said, “For a project as large and transformational as Micron’s, every government agency involved must play its part to ensure its success. We are pleased that for our part, no party opposed the transmission or infrastructure application or the terms of the joint proposal, and the certificate conditions are adequate to protect the public interest and to ensure potential significant negative impacts of the project are avoided or minimized.”

The $100 billion investment by Micron is the largest private investment in New York’s history. By the end of the decade, one in four U.S.-made chips will be manufactured in and around Upstate New York — no other region in the country will manufacture a greater share.

Micron’s presence in Central New York, represents transformative growth in Upstate New York. This includes:

9,000 new, good paying jobs at all levels of education on site.

Over 50,000 new permanent jobs in the region over next 30 years and tens of thousands of construction jobs over the next 20 years to build the campus.

An additional $9.5 billion in regional economic output annually starting in 2027, ramping up to over $16 billion annually by 2041.

An additional $3.3 billion in annual disposable income for Central New Yorkers by 2035, rising to an average of $5.4 billion per year through 2055.

Nearly $20 billion in additional revenue for state and local governments to improve schools and other public services over the next 30 years.

Governor Hochul and Micron have also partnered on critical initiatives to make sure that Central New Yorkers benefit from this transformative investment, including:

The $500 million Community Investment Fund developed to ensure inclusive economic growth, workforce development & quality of life enhancements for Central New York

The opening of a state-of-the-art $15 million cleanroom simulation lab at Onondaga Community College.

The establishment of the Syracuse STEAM School, Central New York’s first regional technical high school which opened for students this fall.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the joint proposal reflects an agreement that is protective of the State's vital natural resources while advancing Micron’s transformational economic investment in Central New York. DEC is proud to work with our local, state and federal partners to collaborate on the responsible review of environmental impacts to ensure that our natural resources and surrounding communities are protected as we advance sustainable economic development.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The approval of Micron's electric substation connection represents major progress in turning this historic investment opportunity into reality. Reaching this critical juncture in its project development brings us closer to realizing the thousands of good-paying jobs, new business opportunities, and long-term economic growth that this project will bring to communities in Central New York and beyond.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Micron’s historic investment in New York is more than a milestone in advanced manufacturing—it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers. From good-paying jobs to new training and career pathways, this project is building a stronger, more innovative economy for our state. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is leading the way in semiconductor manufacturing and ensuring that the benefits of this growth reach communities across every region.”

Micron Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia said, “This approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is another step forward in our journey to bring Micron’s investments to Central New York, and will help enable us to build leading-edge, high-volume memory manufacturing here. Micron supports an all-of-the-above energy approach, and improving electric power transmission is vital to ensuring America’s AI technology leadership, manufacturing renaissance, and the future of the American economy. We are grateful for the strong collaboration with Governor Hochul and other state and local partners. Together, we're powering the future of domestic semiconductor manufacturing."

State Senator Rachel May said, “We have a significant opportunity in Central New York, driven by the Micron project, and we must be ready for it. To do so, our power infrastructure has to supply electricity to the large Micron fabs. The New York State Public Service Commission took an important step toward this goal by approving an electrical and construction plan. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the PSC for continuing to support this project and ensuring its success.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “Over the past few weeks, Micron has begun to establish their presence in Central New York. From opening their new office in Downtown Syracuse, to the Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab at Onondaga Community College, Micron’s impact is already being felt. The PSC’s approval of National Grid’s electric substation brings us another step closer to the thousands of good-paying, union construction jobs and long-term careers that will anchor families here for generations. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the Public Service Commission, National Grid, our federal, state and local elected leaders, and our partners in labor for their collaboration and commitment to keeping this project on track. Together, we’re ensuring Central New York leads the way in building America’s semiconductor manufacturing future.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “We are happy that Governor Hochul, Micron, National Grid, and the PSC have joined in a proposal to construct a necessary transmission line to the proposed Micron Campus. This is another step in bringing Micron and thousands of jobs to our area. I commend the Governor and her team.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “With the green light secured for the two-mile service transmission line to power Micron’s facilities, we are one step closer in turning this multi-phase project into reality. Thanks to this historic example of public-private collaboration, Micron has the infrastructure it needs to lay its foundation and power a transformative period of economic growth through the region. Aside from its monumental investment, Micron’s presence in Central New York promises thousands of high-paying jobs, indispensable workforce development initiatives, and an improved quality of life for residents with its Community Investment Fund. By merging community revitalization with economic development, Micron’s momentum in Central New York will continue to expand across the state for years to come.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Micron’s continued progress marks a transformative moment for Central New York. This project is more than an economic investment, it’s a commitment to our community’s future. I’m focused on ensuring that the opportunities Micron brings are accessible to the people who already call this community home. With good-paying jobs, opportunities for veterans and small businesses, and historic investments in infrastructure and sustainability, Micron is helping build a stronger, more resilient Central New York for generations to come.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “One of the main reasons Micron chose Onondaga County was access to abundant and reliable power. Now with approvals from the PSC, today marks yet another important step forward as Micron prepares to make the largest private sector investment in the history of our country and make Onondaga County and Central New York the hub for semiconductor manufacturing in North America.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized the semiconductor industry as a major part of her economic development agenda since taking office. The Governor secured a $500 million capital investment for NY CREATES’ Albany Nanotech Complex with total State investment of $1 billion to jumpstart a $10 billion partnership that will bring a cutting-edge High NA EUV Lithography Center to the Complex. Governor Hochul announced the partnership with IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other leaders from the semiconductor industry last year as part of her commitment to establishing a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in New York. Once completed, this new center will build on other semiconductor-related investments to make New York home to the first publicly owned High NA EUV Lithography Center in North America, support the long-term growth of New York’s tech economy, and create and retain thousands of direct, indirect and union construction jobs.

Governor Hochul as part of the FY 2026 Budget secured $100 million in additional funding for the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program. Launched in December 2022, FAST NY has awarded more than $175 million to prepare more than 2,500 acres across 20 sites in every Upstate region for shovel-readiness, a key feature business seeks when looking to locate. Awards to improve sites have attracted companies such as Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility, Chobani and fairlife. These companies are investing $2.23 billion in new facilities statewide, which will create over 2,150 new jobs.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry of 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.