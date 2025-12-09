Construction Begins on Affordable Housing Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has started at Hillview Commons, a new 52-unit affordable housing development for seniors in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County. The $26 million project will replace the Tonawanda Housing Authority’s aging Jacob J. Guzzetta (JJG) complex. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 11,000 homes in Erie County. Hillview Commons continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Hillview Commons is more than a housing development, it’s an opportunity to support our seniors who deserve affordable and modern homes,” Governor Hochul said. “Hillview Commons will create new apartments, adding to Western New York’s housing stock and strengthening the Tonawanda community.”

Apartments at Hillview Commons will be available to senior households age 55 and older, earning up to 60 percent of their Area Median Income. The development will provide new, modern homes for existing tenants of JJG and create additional affordable housing opportunities. The existing JJG complex will be demolished following the completion of Hillview Commons.

The project is led by 3d Development Group, LLC and THA Development Corporation, a non-profit affiliate of the Tonawanda Housing Authority. The all-electric building will feature energy-efficient appliances and an electric heat pump for heating and hot water. The building will include on-site laundry, community room with kitchen, computer lab, and a back-up generator. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

Hillview Commons is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which will generate approximately $15.5 million in equity, its State Low Income Housing Tax Credit which will generate approximately $3 million equity, $5 million from its HOME program, and $1.3 million from its Public Housing Modernization program. Other support includes $500,000 from Erie County’s Home Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program. M&T Bank is the equity partner and NBT Bank is providing construction financing.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The start of construction at Hillview Commons marks a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding affordable housing opportunities across New York State. This $26 million investment will create 52 modern homes for seniors, while also providing reassurance that public housing will remain available for years to come. We thank Governor Hochul, the Tonawanda Housing Authority and our many partners for making this project a reality.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Tonawanda deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to convert the Tonawanda Housing Authority’s aging building into more than 52 new homes. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Western New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to build more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Our seniors deserve to live their golden years with dignity, and that starts with access to safe, affordable housing. Hillview Commons will help revitalize the City of Tonawanda and continue the work of making Western New York a more affordable place to live. I look forward to seeing the impact this project will have and will keep fighting for federal funding to make housing accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Hillview Commons is exactly the kind of robust housing investment that our community needs and deserves. I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to building affordable housing across our state and right here in Western New York. This project delivers dignity, safety, and stability for older adults, and it sends a clear message that every senior in Western New York deserves a high-quality, affordable place to call home. I’m proud to stand with our local and state partners in making this vision a reality.”

Assemblymember William Conrad said, “We have long had a pressing need in this Assembly District for quality affordable homes, particularly for seniors. I am heartened by the Governor's attention to this, and I look forward to celebrating the success of this new development.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The Hillview Commons project is a great investment that addresses the affordable housing issue directly while also replacing an aged housing complex with contemporary living facilities. This $26 million investment will be a huge improvement for the City of Tonawanda. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued investments in affordable housing, tackling the issue here in Erie County and statewide.”

City of Tonawanda Mayor John L. White said, “This project has been in the making for a long time, and I want to congratulate the incredible team that made it possible. Hillview Commons represents a major step forward for our city, providing much-needed support for senior residents. I look forward to its completion and the positive impact it will bring to our community!”

Tonawanda Housing Authority Chairman Dale Zuchlewski said, “This is a historic day. Our seniors are living in housing built 80 years ago, and this new housing will give them the modern amenities and accessibility that they deserve.”

3d Development Group President Bruce Levine said, “Quality affordable housing is an important resource for any community. The Tonawanda Housing Authority has a mission of promoting the economic and social well-being of the tenants. This is another example of Governor Hochul’s emphasis of public-private partnerships. The State, through HCR, made the resources available to carry out this new construction.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 70,000 have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 380 communities have received Pro-Housing certification.