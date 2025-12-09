New Funding to Fuel Advanced Nuclear Energy Workforce

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $40 million in new annual workforce development funding over the next four years from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop the workforce needed to support advanced nuclear energy in Upstate New York. The funding, approved today by the NYPA Board of Trustees, will directly support the Governor’s call in June for the Power Authority to develop at least one gigawatt of advanced nuclear power in Upstate New York. The Power Authority board also awarded a total of $4 million to universities and organizations to develop and expand programs that prepare New Yorkers for high-demand careers in artificial intelligence, electromechanical trades, and advanced power systems to meet the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector.

“New York is leading the clean energy revolution, and NYPA is powering that progress with bold investments in workforce development,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in the advanced nuclear workforce and expanding access to affordable, hands-on training in AI and advanced energy systems, we’re preparing New Yorkers for the high-quality, high-demand jobs of tomorrow — and ensuring every community can share in the benefits of a cleaner, more equitable energy future.”

Beginning next year, NYPA will partner with qualified workforce development providers, including technical high schools, community colleges, universities, labor unions, and others to utilize the $40 million over a four-year period to develop nuclear energy technical training, retraining, coursework and apprenticeship programs to prepare workers for employment in the advanced nuclear energy field.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “New York’s clean-energy transition only works if it comes with real career opportunities for the people who live in our communities. Building on the success of our annual investment of up to $25 million for clean energy training to support the renewable energy sector, the Power Authority will add up to $40 million over four years to develop and retrain the workforce necessary to support advanced nuclear power, providing more opportunities for New Yorkers to pursue careers in this high-demand industry.”

The Power Authority’s approval of $4 million for clean energy workforce training stems from a commitment of up to $25 million annually, as outlined in the 2023-24 Enacted State Budget. The budget legislation also directed NYPA to advance renewable energy projects that will strengthen New York’s electric grid with a portfolio of diversified energy resources. Since 2024, NYPA has obligated more than $41 million for clean energy training programs, supporting more than 1,700 trainees and more than 30 workforce training organizations statewide.

The NYPA Board of Trustees approved the awards to the following organizations and institutions:

The Healthy Home Academy – Brewster, NY - $911,000

Resources will be directed to support classroom and hands-on learning experiences in home performance, high efficiency heating, ventilation, air conditioning and heat pumps.

The State University of New York at Buffalo - $832,000

The funding will be used to establish an AI fellowship program with the New York Power Authority and UB’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (IAD) to build a workforce pipeline and allow students to work alongside NYPA experts to address key challenges for the state in the clean energy industry.

The Green Launchpad – Statewide - $734,000

The funding award will expand a comprehensive program that includes clean energy building fundamentals, hands-on labs, advanced technical training, and career services.

Genesee Valley BOCES – Mount Morris, NY - $677,000

The funding will create an electro-mechanical trades program at the Charles G. May Center and to expand an existing program at its Batavia campus.

The State University of New York at Stony Brook – $644,000

The award will be leveraged to launch the University’s inaugural Power Pathways Workforce Readiness program, which will train students in both trade-based and advanced technology disciplines. The program will provide certification and training in areas including solar, drone inspections, geothermal heat pumps, and HVDC power systems.

The State University of New York at Binghamton – $203,000

The funds will be used to support the development and instruction of two new courses- Systems Dynamics and Simulation and Fundamentals of Power Systems as well as expand experiential learning opportunities and paid industry internships.

NYPA Chairman and Western New York Resident John R. Koelmel said, “Building on NYPA’s long history of strengthening the Western New York workforce and advancing statewide training programs, the Board's action today will prepare New Yorkers to thrive in the clean energy economy. The new AI fellowship pairs University at Buffalo students with NYPA's technical experts to advance clean energy solutions while equipping students to succeed in the classroom, on the job, and throughout their careers.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY campuses throughout New York State are world-class research and development institutions as well as key economic drivers that prepare the next generation of New Yorkers for the jobs of the future. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and investment in workforce development.”

State University of New York at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the New York Power Authority for their commitment to cultivating a clean-energy workforce to power New York State’s future. As a flagship university of New York State, we are proud that UB’s expertise in artificial intelligence and data science will help prepare the next generation of innovators to lead in this rapidly evolving sector and contribute solutions that strengthen our region and state.”

Stony Brook University President Andrea Goldsmith said, “Stony Brook’s mission centers on driving innovation, economic growth, and workforce development across Long Island, and throughout our great state of New York. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for today’s announcement that will allow us to prepare more students for successful careers in the critically important field of clean energy. As a SUNY flagship and number one public university in New York committed to access, opportunity, and upward mobility, we applaud the Governor’s visionary investment.”

Binghamton University President Anne D’Alleva said, “I am excited to see the State and SUNY make a bold commitment to New York’s clean energy future and to the talent that will build it. We are grateful that Binghamton University has been awarded funds to develop new classes and expand experiential learning and paid industry internships. This funding will create transformative opportunities for our students — giving them hands-on experience with emerging technologies, deep engagement with industry partners, and direct pathways into high-demand, high-impact careers. This funding will help us prepare the engineers, scientists, and problem-solvers who will be New York’s leaders in sustainable energy for decades to come.”

Connecting New Yorkers to Opportunities in Clean Energy

The NYPA clean energy workforce development funding awards largely support the efforts of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) to connect workers to job opportunities in the clean energy economy. Many of the upskilling and training initiatives have a focus on serving those who are traditionally underrepresented, especially within disadvantaged communities. This fall, Governor Hochul announced the NYPA Board of Trustees’ approval of $12 million for electric vehicle training programs and support for trainees’ childcare, transportation, student fees and books through the NYSDOL Support Services Fund.

NYPA actively engages with each community training organization to ensure skills training is matched with needed positions and participant success through supportive wraparound services. NYPA’s collaboration with the skills-training organizations include input on the classroom and hands-on technology experiences of the enrollees for promoting the requisite clean energy skills to ensure statewide reach of the awards.

Building New York’s Advanced Nuclear Workforce

In September, Governor Hochul announced the convening of an advanced nuclear energy workforce roundtable in New York City. The event, hosted by the Power Authority, brought together leaders from across New York, the U.S. and Canada, including NYPA, the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Department of Labor (DOL), the Building and Construction Trades Council, State University of New York (SUNY), Department of Public Service (DPS), Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), Ontario Power Generation (OPG), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). Participants discussed their roles in nuclear workforce development and explored collaborative initiatives in education, training and other critical needs to upskill and grow the nuclear workforce in New York State. The funding announced today will further the collaborations and enable job training and workforce development in the nuclear energy sector.

For more information about the Power Authority’s workforce development initiatives, visit the New York Power Authority’s webpage.

