Pan African Parliament and Partners For Patients NGO Sign Historic 10-Year Health Partnership Touching 1.8 Billion Lives

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pan African Parliament (PAP) of the African Union, in partnership with Partners For Patients NGO (PFP.NGO), has signed a landmark 10-year agreement launching the “Every African Everywhere Health Solidarity Strategy (EASY)” — an ambitious plan built on collaboration, inclusivity, and resilience to strengthen health systems, advance equity, and expand access to quality care across 55 African nations and the global African diaspora.

The EASY Strategy represents a bold, united commitment to a healthier Africa, ensuring that no African, anywhere in the world, is left behind. It focuses on the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes — which remain among the continent’s most urgent health challenges.

“The Pan African Parliament is proud to partner with Partners For Patients NGO in this landmark agreement,” said His Excellency Chief Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan African Parliament. “This collaboration aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, empowering communities through innovation, partnership, and solidarity for every person of African descent, no matter where they call home.”

His words affirm the continent’s collective determination to place health equity at the heart of Africa’s future.

“My team and I reaffirm our lifelong commitment as volunteers to help individuals of African ancestry access timely diagnosis, treatment, and clinical trials,” said Mimi Choon-Quinones, Founder and Board Chairwoman of Partners For Patients NGO. “This is not just a healthcare pact — it is a promise of hope, solidarity, and precision medicine for every African across the world.”

Her statement highlights the humanitarian heart of the initiative and its commitment to inclusive, patient-centered care.



The EASY Strategy launches pilot programs designed to strengthen Africa’s ability to prevent, treat, and manage NCDs while building people-centered health systems. Additional initiatives will be announced at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in September 2026.

Flagship Pilot Initiatives:

- Africa’s Beating Cancer (ABC) Plan – Expanding cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and survivorship support for patients across the continent.

- Cardiovascular and Diabetes Health Initiative – Advancing screening, prevention, and community-based management of heart disease and diabetes.

- ABC Knowledge Exchange & Mini Medical School Preceptorships – Hosting Pan-African oncology and haematology forums that connect physicians, patients, and policymakers.

- Health Policy Internships – Preparing the next generation of African health leaders through practical, evidence-based policy training.

- HEOR & HTA Leadership Workshops – Strengthening decision-making through data-driven, patient-centered policy and technology assessment.

- Program CARE (Clinical Accreditation & Research Excellence) – Accrediting more than 100,000 healthcare professionals to advance clinical practice, research quality, and health innovation across Africa.

“By investing in health—from prevention to innovation—Africa will lead, grow, and heal in unity,” said Dr. Craig Cole, Hematologist/Oncologist at the Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, and Michigan State University.

Dr. Cole’s insight emphasizes how health investments create not only stronger people but also stronger economies.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for civil society to shape the future of healthcare together,” said Dr. Peter Hug, former Head of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Roche.

His comment reflects the importance of collaboration between governments, industry, and communities in achieving sustainable progress.

“This partnership represents both a moral imperative and a strategic cornerstone for Africa’s future,” said Linda Coleman, Associate Vice Provost for Research Policy & Integrity at Stanford University.

Her statement underscores the academic excellence, integrity, and shared responsibility guiding the EASY Strategy.

For every African, everywhere, the future of health is defined by unity, powered by science, and strengthened by the enduring spirit of hope and solidarity.



About Partners For Patients NGO

Partners For Patients NGO (PFP.NGO) is a registered patient-advocacy nonprofit dedicated to public health diplomacy, policy, and equity, working globally to close gaps in healthcare access and champion patient inclusion in health decision-making.

Website: www.pfp.ngo



About the Pan African Parliament

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) is the legislative body of the African Union, representing the voices of Africa’s people in the continent’s development and integration. PAP fosters dialogue, unity, and policy alignment among all 55 member states.

Website: https://au.int/en/pap

